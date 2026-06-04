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‘We dominated the game’ - Super Eagles captain hails Nigeria’s performance against Poland

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:10 - 04 June 2026
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Super Eagles captain hails Nigeria’s performance
Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has provided a candid assessment of Nigeria's thrilling draw against Poland.
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Eric Chelle’s team was held to a 2-2 draw against Poland after taking the lead twice in the game.

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The Besiktas midfielder returned to the starting lineup and captained the side at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday night.

Ndidi was the sole player from Nigeria's starting eleven who also played in the Super Eagles' 1-0 victory over Poland in March 2018. 

He played the entire 90 minutes, one of only three Nigerian players to do so, alongside goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and debutant Abdullahi Bewene.

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Ndidi speaks on performance

Speaking in the mixed zone post-match, Ndidi gave a straightforward analysis of the game, pointing out the contrast in Nigeria's performance between the two halves.

"It was a good game, it was brilliant," Ndidi stated, according to Ubuntu Pitch. "We dominated the game. 

“The first half was an amazing game, and in the second half, we tried to sit back a bit, to defend a bit and then press. Entirely, it was a good game."

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Wilfred Ndidi in action for Nigeria || Imago
Wilfred Ndidi in action for Nigeria || Imago

"We always try as much as possible to get a win in every game. With our philosophy, with our vision, the most important thing is to try and give a good game, try to be at our best, and try to see if we win the game."

The Super Eagles will now prepare for their final friendly game against Portugal on Monday night.

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