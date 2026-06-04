Why Super Eagles MUST play these friendlies — Even after painful World Cup 2026 miss

Discover why the Super Eagles' post-World Cup friendlies under Eric Chelle are serious business, featuring strategic insights into AFCON 2027 and the road to the 2030 World Cup.

The tweets and posts are pouring in across social media. The memes are flying, and I am sure you have seen them, especially as Nigeria will miss the 2026 World Cup.

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And now instead of playing football in North America this summer, the Super Eagles are playing what critics call meaningless friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Let me be clear: this mockery is wrong. Dead wrong.

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While trolls mock the Unity Cup we successfully defended in London and ridicule our gutsy 2-2 draw with Poland in Warsaw (where we held our own against a World Cup-bound team), Eric Chelle is doing something far more important than chasing headlines.

He's building a football team that can survive without its stars and that's exactly what Nigeria needs.

Here are three reasons these friendly matches are serious business, not just for Chelle, but for every Nigerian who still believes in the Super Eagles.

We share the spoils in Warsaw 📍 pic.twitter.com/8riBv9qvE2 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 3, 2026

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1. AFCON 2027 Qualifiers are already knocking

The clock isn't ticking, it's screaming. AFCON 2027 qualifiers are around the corner, and Chelle doesn't have the luxury of waiting until a month before the campaign to figure out which players fit which roles.

Friendlies are the only place to test formations, blood new players and build chemistry under pressure. You don't discover a winning midfield combination during a tournament.

You forge it in matches like the Unity Cup and the Poland game, where mistakes teach you, and victories validate you. Ignoring these games is short-sighted. It's like showing up to a boxing match without training rounds.

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2. Chelle is building AFCON winners, not just participants

This isn't about photo ops and applause. This is about creating a side with identity, resilience and tactical intelligence.

Three-time African champions don't win continental titles by relying on raw talent alone. They need systems that survive injuries and fatigue.

They need players who understand their roles when the scoreboard reads 1-1 in the 85th minute and will last extra time without gassing out.

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They need midfielders who can shut down dangerous attacks and forwards who can score when the pressure peaks. The Unity Cup, the Poland draw, and the upcoming Portugal match are the laboratories where that chemistry is built.

3. Nigeria cannot afford another World Cup miss

The 2026 disappointment still stings and Chelle is still saddened by the heartbreak. And for good reason: we missed out on Victor Osimhen in key games.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen at AFCON 2025. (Photo Credit: Imago)

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We didn't have the main man when we needed him. The team became dangerously dependent on a handful of stars and when they were absent, the entire structure cracked.

Ex-Super Eagles coach Bonfrere Jo put it bluntly: "Super Eagles must put the 2026 World Cup disappointment behind them. Preparation for 2030 must start now."

Terem Moffi Scoresheet 📝



3 👕

2 ⚽️

2 🅰️



Back with a bang 🤯! pic.twitter.com/TA6JmFSV4L — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 4, 2026

That's the truth. If Nigeria wants to qualify for the 2030 World Cup and avoid back-to-back misses, the squad must become robust enough to compete even when its biggest names are unavailable. Friendlies are the only place to test that depth.

The Road to 2030 starts TODAY

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International football doesn't wait. Teams that linger in self-pity or denial get left behind. While critics mock the friendlies, countries like Portugal and Poland are fine-tuning their squads for the World Cup.

That's the difference between champions and also-rans. Nigeria's path to 2030 begins with these matches. Not next year. Not after AFCON. Now.

Playing elite opposition like Poland and Portugal, in their own backyards, forces the Super Eagles to grow up fast. It exposes weaknesses. It reveals who can handle pressure. It tells Chelle who's ready for the qualifiers and who's not.

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Here's my final take

When critics call these matches "meaningless," what they're really saying is: they value short-term prestige over long-term progress.

Eric Chelle's program is attempting something harder: rebuilding depth, creating tactical flexibility and breaking Nigeria's dangerous over-reliance on a handful of stars.

Eric Chelle watches 80 players weekly.

Those aims don't look glamorous in highlight reels. But they're exactly what Nigeria needs. And if you care about the Super Eagles, support the process, not just the headlines.

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These friendlies aren't consolation prizes, they're the foundation for the next successful Nigeria side. The question isn't whether the friendlies matter.

We continue our summer campaign with matches against Poland 🇵🇱 and Portugal 🇵🇹 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/cCrX9LPhbp — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 1, 2026

The question is: Are we patient enough to see them through? Because one thing is certain: Nigeria cannot afford to wait. The road to 2030 starts now.