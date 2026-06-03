‘Don’t blame Chelle’ – Ex-Super Eagles star speaks on Nigeria's World Cup heartbreak

Former Super Eagles star says Chelle should not be blamed for World Cup miss

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has come to the defence of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, insisting that the Franco-Malian tactician should not be held responsible for Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Eric Chelle watches 80 players weekly.

Super Eagles will miss the World Cup back-to-back after suffering a defeat to DR Congo during the Africa playoff in Morocco.

Udeze speaks on Nigeria's World Cup heartbreak

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Speaking during an interview on Brila FM, Udeze reacted to reports that Chelle had expressed regret over the team's absence from next year's global showpiece, arguing that the coach inherited an already difficult situation when he took charge of the national team.

According to the former defender, Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes were hanging by a thread long before Chelle's appointment, making it unfair to place the blame on him.

“I don’t think Chelle should be blamed for the Super Eagles’ inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. He joined the team when the situation was almost getting out of hand. He did not start the qualifying campaign, so it would be unfair to hold him responsible for what happened,” Udeze said.

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While backing the coach, Udeze admitted that the Super Eagles missed a golden opportunity to book a place at the tournament, particularly during the decisive playoff encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The former West Bromwich Albion defender believes Nigeria had enough quality to overcome their opponents but failed to seize the moment when it mattered most.

Despite the disappointment of missing the World Cup for a second consecutive cycle, Udeze noted that the team has shown signs of progress under its rebuilding programme.

Since the playoff setback, the Super Eagles have recorded encouraging results in friendly matches and invitational tournaments. Nigeria recently lifted the Unity Cup in London after victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica, keeping clean sheets in both matches.

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