A big test - Super Eagles captain reveals why Poland clash is more than just a friendly

Ndidi sees Poland friendly as an important test for Super Eagles' future

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has described Nigeria’s international friendly against Poland as an important opportunity to assess the team's development and readiness for future challenges.

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Nigeria will face Poland tonight at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw in what promises to be a stern examination for head coach Eric Chelle’s side. While victory remains a key objective, Ndidi believes the match carries greater significance as the team continues to build towards upcoming competitions, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ndidi reveals why Poland clash is more than just a friendly

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Speaking ahead of the encounter, the Leicester City midfielder stressed that the fixture offers the Super Eagles a valuable chance to measure their progress against one of Europe’s established football nations.

He said, “Of course, it’s about winning, but development also counts. A match against such a top rival as Poland will be a good test for our vision for the future.”

The experienced midfielder noted that facing quality opposition is essential for the team's growth, adding that the coaching staff and players are focused on improving every aspect of their game.

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Nigeria enters the match with fond memories of their only previous meeting against Poland. In March 2018, the Super Eagles secured a 1-0 victory in Wrocław thanks to a penalty converted by Victor Moses during preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

However, Ndidi insists the result from eight years ago will not influence tonight’s contest.

He added, “I remember it was a great match in an amazing atmosphere, and we won. But that was years ago. What matters now is what will happen tomorrow, how well we have prepared ourselves, how motivated we are.”