Every player dreams of that — Super Eagles captain Ndidi reveals ultimate goal

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi shared his thoughts with the media ahead of Wednesday’s international friendly against Poland in Warsaw.

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Despite the disappointment, Ndidi insists the team remains highly motivated and determined to perform against Poland and Portugal.

Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago

The Leicester City midfielder acknowledged that every player dreams of playing at the World Cup but stressed that failing to qualify has not dampened the squad’s spirit.

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Ndidi speaks on World Cup failure, and Super Eagles friendlies

“Every footballer dreams of representing their country at the World Cup,” Ndidi told reporters.

“We didn't achieve it, but that doesn't mean we arrived in Warsaw demotivated. On the contrary, we want to show our best side to bring some joy to our fans.”

Ndidi emphasised that the squad is focused on delivering a strong performance to give Nigerian supporters something positive to celebrate.

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Eric Chelle promised to get new players.

Nigeria head into the match in good form after successfully retaining the Unity Cup title with a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica in London last week.