Every player dreams of that — Super Eagles captain Ndidi reveals ultimate goal
The Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a painful playoff defeat to DR Congo in November 2025.
Despite the disappointment, Ndidi insists the team remains highly motivated and determined to perform against Poland and Portugal.
The Leicester City midfielder acknowledged that every player dreams of playing at the World Cup but stressed that failing to qualify has not dampened the squad’s spirit.
Ndidi speaks on World Cup failure, and Super Eagles friendlies
“Every footballer dreams of representing their country at the World Cup,” Ndidi told reporters.
“We didn't achieve it, but that doesn't mean we arrived in Warsaw demotivated. On the contrary, we want to show our best side to bring some joy to our fans.”
Ndidi emphasised that the squad is focused on delivering a strong performance to give Nigerian supporters something positive to celebrate.
Nigeria head into the match in good form after successfully retaining the Unity Cup title with a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica in London last week.
The friendly provides head coach Eric Chelle with another valuable opportunity to assess his players as the team begins preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.