Advertisement

Every player dreams of that — Super Eagles captain Ndidi reveals ultimate goal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:14 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi shared his thoughts with the media ahead of Wednesday’s international friendly against Poland in Warsaw.
Advertisement

The Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a painful playoff defeat to DR Congo in November 2025.

Advertisement

Despite the disappointment, Ndidi insists the team remains highly motivated and determined to perform against Poland and Portugal.

Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago
Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago

The Leicester City midfielder acknowledged that every player dreams of playing at the World Cup but stressed that failing to qualify has not dampened the squad’s spirit.

Advertisement

Ndidi speaks on World Cup failure, and Super Eagles friendlies

“Every footballer dreams of representing their country at the World Cup,” Ndidi told reporters.

“We didn't achieve it, but that doesn't mean we arrived in Warsaw demotivated. On the contrary, we want to show our best side to bring some joy to our fans.”

Ndidi emphasised that the squad is focused on delivering a strong performance to give Nigerian supporters something positive to celebrate.

Advertisement
Eric Chelle is not happy with how Nigeria nearly lost the points against Tunisia in the final 15 minutes.
Eric Chelle promised to get new players.

Nigeria head into the match in good form after successfully retaining the Unity Cup title with a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica in London last week.

The friendly provides head coach Eric Chelle with another valuable opportunity to assess his players as the team begins preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Onyinye Ndidi Nigeria Portugal Poland
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.06.2026
Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella
Premier League
03.06.2026
Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella amid interest from Madrid and Barcelona
Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Football
03.06.2026
Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Kyle Walker voices concern about Tuchel's World Cup squad
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.06.2026
‘I probably question some of them’ - Kyle Walker voices concern about Tuchel's World Cup squad
Paul Onuachu|| Imago
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘We can compete with any team’ – Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies
Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘Don’t blame Chelle’ – Ex-Super Eagles star speaks on Nigeria's World Cup heartbreak