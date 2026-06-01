‘We go to make war’: Chelle vows to beat World Cup giants Portugal & Poland in their backyard

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has sent a fierce warning to World Cup-bound Poland and Portugal, vowing to take the fight directly to their own backyards.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has fired a rallying cry ahead of the Summer Series after watching his Super Eagles side claim the Unity Cup with a victory over Jamaica in London.

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The Franco-Malian boss has promised that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not be passive opponents when they face World Cup-qualified Poland and star-studded Portugal.

What Chelle said

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The coach paid respect to the quality of the upcoming opponents, calling Poland’a good team’ before describing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, who also have Bruno Fernandes and back-to-back European Champions Vitinha and Joao Neves in their squad, as ‘maybe the best team in the world’.

“No, we go definitely to make a fight, to make a war,” Chelle said bluntly. “If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But if we lose, they have to work on us. They have to beat us, beat us to win these two games.”

Eric Chelle declares war against Poland and Portugal.

Eric Chelle confirms that Ademola Lookman & Victor Osimhen won't be available for the Poland & Portugal friendlies. pic.twitter.com/UlHCntxG1r — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 31, 2026

Despite missing two of his best players in Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, and Unity Cup hero, Femi Azeez, Chelle still made his aim clear: to travel to their countries and try to take results on their turf.

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“I want to go in their country, in their own country to beat them,” he added. “Because I’m sad I don’t go to the World Cup, maybe it will be something very good for me.”

We continue our summer campaign with matches against Poland 🇵🇱 and Portugal 🇵🇹 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/cCrX9LPhbp — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 1, 2026

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen will miss both games.| Instagram

Chelle’s words set a combative tone ahead of high-profile friendlies that will test Nigeria against proven international sides and offer the coach a chance to measure his team, and himself against some of Europe’s leading nations.

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The gauntlet has been officially thrown down. Taking both World Cup sides on with a heavily rotated, skeleton squad on their own pitches sounds like an absolute suicide mission on paper.