BLOW for Super Eagles: Chelle confirms Osimhen & Lookman to miss Poland, Portugal matches

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has dropped an alarming update, revealing a massive squad crisis ahead of upcoming blockbusters against Portugal and Poland.

Just as Nigerian football fans were heavily celebrating the free-flowing identity introduced by Eric Chelle in London, the head coach has thrown the entire fan base into a state of panic.

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The Super Eagles are marching directly into a high-octane international window against Robert Lewandowski's Poland and Cristiano Ronaldo’s star-studded Portugal, but they will be doing it completely empty-handed.

Following the Unity Cup successful defence, an incredibly stressed Chelle laid bare the logistical and personnel crisis currently crippling the national team camp.

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The Transfer Traeger and the Atletico Demand

The biggest blows to the squad come in the attacking department. The Super Eagles will have to navigate both elite European giants without their two most lethal weapons: Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Eric Chelle says Osimhen and Lookman are important misses.

Osimhen, who just wrapped up another prolific championship campaign on loan at Galatasaray, has been heavily given permission to stay away from the national team structure to finalise an explosive, big-money summer transfer back to the English Premier League.

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Meanwhile, Lookman's current employers, Atletico Madrid, have intervened directly to pull their winger out of the international firing line.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

Chelle bared the unfiltered truth regarding his missing talismans:

“The most important, we will miss two players because Victor Osimhen had, maybe to change clubs," Chelle said in a video on X. "I prefer he stay in his house because if you play and you are not 100%, this is not good. And Lookman is very tired and Atletico asked us to let him."

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The Visa Drama: Down to an 18-Man Skeleton Crew

If losing Europe’s most feared attacking duo wasn't enough, the glass house has been hit by a familiar administrative nightmare.

Essential midfield engine Alhassan Yusuf, the hero against Jamaica, and forward Tijani have both been trapped by visa application bottlenecks, meaning they cannot board the flight out of the United Kingdom.

With young debutants like historic record-breaker Femi Azeez already carrying a heavy tactical workload, Chelle admitted he is essentially playing a high-stakes chess match with half his pieces missing.

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“For now, we have two games - Poland and Portugal and I have lots of problems because some players don’t have visa forms - Tijani, Yusuf... So, we will travel with 18 players, we will see what happens.”

New kid in the Super Eagles, Azeez.

Facing Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and a ruthless Polish frontline with only 18 fit players is a terrifying mountain to climb.