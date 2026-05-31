Advertisement

Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze at mother's funeral

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:53 - 31 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze
Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze laid his mother, Mrs. Serah Chinyere Chukwueze, to rest in Abia State on Friday, May 29, surrounded by teammates, football officials, and other dignitaries.
Advertisement

The AC Milan star, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, experienced a personal tragedy earlier this year when his mother passed away on January 29 after a short illness. 

Advertisement

Chukwueze was with his club in England at the time and was unable to return to Nigeria for the immediate funeral rites.

In accordance with local customs in southeastern Nigeria, where funeral ceremonies for a matriarch are significant and require extensive planning, the burial was scheduled for the end of the football season.

Advertisement

Chukwueze’s mother’s funeral

Chukwueze’s mother's funeral ceremony drew a large crowd, including government officials, social media influencers, and prominent business figures from the region. 

The football community showed strong solidarity, with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau in attendance to offer his condolences.

Chukwueze, Super Eagles star || imago
Chukwueze, Super Eagles star || imago

Fellow Super Eagles players Chidozie Awaziem and Kelechi Iheanacho were also present, standing by their teammate during the emotional service. 

Advertisement

Chukwueze, dressed in traditional white attire, was visibly moved to tears just before his mother was interred. 

Mrs. Chukwueze was known to be a major source of support in her son's life, and he often shared photos of her on his social media accounts.

Despite his grief, Chukwueze was later seen in better spirits during the reception, smiling as he greeted guests who had come to pay their respects.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen sits out Portugal-Poland friendlies, won't face Ronaldo or Lewandowski
Football
31.05.2026
Osimhen sits out Portugal-Poland friendlies, won't face Ronaldo or Lewandowski
Nasri accuses referee of systematically whistling
Football
31.05.2026
‘He punished them’ - Nasri accuses referee of systematically whistling against Arsenal
Enrique delivers frank verdict on UCL victory
Football
31.05.2026
‘There was a lot of suffering’ - Enrique delivers frank verdict on UCL victory over Arsenal
Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze
Super Eagles
31.05.2026
Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze at mother's funeral
BLOW for Super Eagles: Chelle confirms Osimhen & Lookman to miss Poland, Portugal matches
Super Eagles
31.05.2026
BLOW for Super Eagles: Chelle confirms Osimhen & Lookman to miss Poland, Portugal matches
PSG star Joao Neves’ girlfriend Madalena Aragao breaks down in tears following UCL triumph
Lifestyle
31.05.2026
PSG star Joao Neves’ girlfriend Madalena Aragao breaks down in tears following UCL triumph