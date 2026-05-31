Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze at mother's funeral

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze laid his mother, Mrs. Serah Chinyere Chukwueze, to rest in Abia State on Friday, May 29, surrounded by teammates, football officials, and other dignitaries.

The AC Milan star, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, experienced a personal tragedy earlier this year when his mother passed away on January 29 after a short illness.

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Chukwueze was with his club in England at the time and was unable to return to Nigeria for the immediate funeral rites.

In accordance with local customs in southeastern Nigeria, where funeral ceremonies for a matriarch are significant and require extensive planning, the burial was scheduled for the end of the football season.

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Chukwueze’s mother’s funeral

Chukwueze’s mother's funeral ceremony drew a large crowd, including government officials, social media influencers, and prominent business figures from the region.

The football community showed strong solidarity, with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau in attendance to offer his condolences.

Chukwueze, Super Eagles star || imago

Fellow Super Eagles players Chidozie Awaziem and Kelechi Iheanacho were also present, standing by their teammate during the emotional service.

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Chukwueze, dressed in traditional white attire, was visibly moved to tears just before his mother was interred.

Some super eagle players like Kelechi Iheanacho,Awaziem were in Abia state to offer emotional support to Samuel Chukwueze who buried the mom yesterday pic.twitter.com/dkr1kBYerN — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) May 30, 2026

Mrs. Chukwueze was known to be a major source of support in her son's life, and he often shared photos of her on his social media accounts.