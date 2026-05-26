‘Chukwueze should be ready for war’ — Fans warn Fulham star after Azeez Super Eagles debut

Super Eagles debutant Femi Azeez is making waves after his dream debut against Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles' second team were too good for Zimbabwe, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Valley Stadium in London to advance to the Unity Cup final.

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Despite fielding a heavily rotated squad with minimal preparation time, Nigeria showcased their immense depth to set up a title-deciding showdown against either Jamaica or India.

Dream debut for Femi Azeez

The headlines undoubtedly belong to Millwall forward Femi Azeez, who enjoyed a dream international debut by scoring both goals for the Super Eagles.

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Azeez opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a predatory finish before doubling Nigeria's advantage in the 63rd minute to put the game completely out of Zimbabwe's reach.

Femi A Z E EZ ⚽️⚽️ with a brace pic.twitter.com/gFek1X96O3 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 26, 2026

The clinical forward heavily repaid the faith shown in him by the technical crew during his first-ever national team call-up.

His explosive debut proves he can be a highly valuable asset for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualification campaign.

Fans demand permanent Super Eagles role for Azeez

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Following the final whistle, praise for Azeez was glowing across social media, with a large contingent of fans calling for the Millwall star to permanently replace Samuel Chukwueze in the Super Eagles' squad.

Supporters took to X to voice their frustration with the Fulham winger's current standing, warning that his starting spot is no longer safe.

If y'all know how much i prayed make nff call this guy and Owen Oseni ehn...Brilliant Ballers



Chukwueze should be ready for war — Abdulmujeeb Adebajo (@Emjay_Creatives) May 26, 2026

Good player time to bench chuckweze 😊🇳🇬 — hisblemy (@rc2g6226ff) May 26, 2026

One fan stated, “If y'all know how much I prayed make NFF call this guy and Owen Oseni ehn...Brilliant Ballers. Chukwueze should be ready for war,” while another added, “Omo if this guy gets a better team that will build his profile, Chukwueze will have to park o.”

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Omo if this guy gets a better team that will build his profile, Chukwueze will have to park o — Jasper (@Jasper46439363) May 26, 2026

This Femi Azeez is giving Osaze Odemwingie vibe — Biggiesmalls (@Prosper853356) May 26, 2026

Additional reactions noted it was simply "time to bench Chukwueze," with some observers even comparing Azeez's direct style of play to Super Eagles legend Osaze Odemwingie.