Advertisement

‘Chukwueze should be ready for war’ — Fans warn Fulham star after Azeez Super Eagles debut

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:32 - 26 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles debutant Femi Azeez is making waves after his dream debut against Zimbabwe
Advertisement

The Super Eagles' second team were too good for Zimbabwe, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Valley Stadium in London to advance to the Unity Cup final.

Advertisement

Despite fielding a heavily rotated squad with minimal preparation time, Nigeria showcased their immense depth to set up a title-deciding showdown against either Jamaica or India.

Dream debut for Femi Azeez

The headlines undoubtedly belong to Millwall forward Femi Azeez, who enjoyed a dream international debut by scoring both goals for the Super Eagles.

Advertisement

Azeez opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a predatory finish before doubling Nigeria's advantage in the 63rd minute to put the game completely out of Zimbabwe's reach.

The clinical forward heavily repaid the faith shown in him by the technical crew during his first-ever national team call-up.

His explosive debut proves he can be a highly valuable asset for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualification campaign.

Fans demand permanent Super Eagles role for Azeez

Advertisement

Following the final whistle, praise for Azeez was glowing across social media, with a large contingent of fans calling for the Millwall star to permanently replace Samuel Chukwueze in the Super Eagles' squad.

Supporters took to X to voice their frustration with the Fulham winger's current standing, warning that his starting spot is no longer safe.

One fan stated, “If y'all know how much I prayed make NFF call this guy and Owen Oseni ehn...Brilliant Ballers. Chukwueze should be ready for war,” while another added, “Omo if this guy gets a better team that will build his profile, Chukwueze will have to park o.”

Advertisement

Additional reactions noted it was simply "time to bench Chukwueze," with some observers even comparing Azeez's direct style of play to Super Eagles legend Osaze Odemwingie.

Nigeria's win over Zimbabwe puts them in a prime position to defend their Unity Cup title in the final on the 30th of May.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Nigeria Zimbabwe Femi Azeez
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen vs Salah? Fenerbahce presidential candidate promises fans Egyptian legend to rival Super Eagles star
Football
27.05.2026
Osimhen vs Salah? Fenerbahce presidential candidate promises fans Egyptian legend to rival Super Eagles star
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Controversy as wrong national anthem greets Super Eagles in Unity Cup
Super Eagles
26.05.2026
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Controversy as wrong national anthem greets Super Eagles in Unity Cup
‘Chukwueze should be ready for war’ — Fans warn Fulham star after Azeez Super Eagles debut
Super Eagles
26.05.2026
‘Chukwueze should be ready for war’ — Fans warn Fulham star after Azeez Super Eagles debut
Super Eagles Ola Aina reacts to Thomas Tuchel's England snub
Football
26.05.2026
Super Eagles Ola Aina reacts to Thomas Tuchel's England snub
Man United academy graduate warns Celtic to seal Iheanacho deal
Football
26.05.2026
Man United academy graduate warns Celtic to seal Iheanacho deal
Salah makes decision on next club after leaving Liverpool
Football
26.05.2026
Salah makes decision on next club after leaving Liverpool