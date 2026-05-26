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Super Eagles Ola Aina reacts to Thomas Tuchel's England snub

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:06 - 26 May 2026
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Nigerian defender Ola Aina commented on a controversial Thomas Tuchel decision.
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Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has reacted to the controversial omission of his club teammate, Morgan Gibbs-White, from England's final squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup

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What Ola Aina

Following the news that the 26-year-old playmaker was cut by head coach Thomas Tuchel, Aina offered his support, affectionately stating, "I'll pay for the flight to get you over there! Fantastic season from you, my boy!” 

Aina's comments mirror the broader footballing consensus, as Gibbs-White just delivered a remarkable domestic campaign that was vital to Nottingham Forest. 

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The attacking midfielder racked up a career-best 18 goals across all competitions, including 14 Premier League goals, and registered a combined 25 goal involvements. 

These elite numbers successfully helped steer the club clear of relegation and propelled them to the Europa League semi-finals.

Tuchel’s strict call up

Despite boasting numbers that rival the absolute best attackers in Europe, Gibbs-White, who currently holds six senior caps for the Three Lions, was personally informed of his exclusion via a phone call from Tuchel.

The German manager has subsequently faced intense, withering criticism from English media for prioritising his own specific tactical profile over undeniable, elite club form. 

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Consequently, Gibbs-White's snub is just one of several shocks within the 26-man roster. He joins a staggering list of conspicuously omitted superstars, as Tuchel controversially chose to leave behind established stars, including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Adam Wharton, and Lewis Hall. 

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