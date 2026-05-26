Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Controversy as wrong national anthem greets Super Eagles in Unity Cup

Nigeria's Super Eagles were forced to endure the embarrassment of having the wrong national anthem greet them at the

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However, the impressive sporting display on Tuesday night was completely overshadowed by a major diplomatic blunder before kickoff when the organisers mistakenly played the wrong national anthem for Nigeria.

Outdated anthem sparks controversy

British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana shed light on the pre-match incident in an explosive post on social media platform X.

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“Guess the national anthem that was played before Tuesday’s Unity Cup game between Nigeria and Zimbabwe? ‘Arise o compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey…’” Obayiuwana revealed, highlighting the massive logistical error.

Guess the national anthem that was played before Tuesday’s #UnityCup game between #Nigeria and #Zimbabwe? “Arise o compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey…” 🫡 🇳🇬 😊 pic.twitter.com/FIXbe50kBZ — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) May 26, 2026

The stadium's public address system mistakenly blared out the former national anthem as opposed to the current official anthem, “Nigeria we hail thee".

The current version was legally reintroduced in 2023 following the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rendering the organiser's oversight highly controversial and embarrassing on an international stage.

Azeez and the new boys shine on the pitch

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Despite the unexpected pre-game distraction, Eric Chelle's side quickly gathered their focus to dominate the Zimbabweans, proving that the manager's tactical system is entirely functional.

The match served as an ideal avenue for debutants and fringe players to secure a place in Chelle's plans, with Millwall forward Femi Azeez emerging as the undisputed star of the evening by netting a brilliant brace.

Azeez struck early in the fifth minute and completed his double shortly after the hour mark following a well-worked offensive routine that safely survived a rigorous VAR check.

Debutants Philip Otele and Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo similarly seized their opportunities, while veteran forward Terem Moffi showed elite composure by executing great decisions to assist both of Azeez’s goals.