Salah makes decision on next club after leaving Liverpool

Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah has dropped a hint on his next club

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has strongly hinted that his next professional chapter will take him entirely away from European football after playing his final game for the club.

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The 33-year-old forward dropped the massive transfer clue following an emotional 1-1 final-day draw against Brentford at Anfield, where he signed off by providing a trademark assist.

Salah announces plan in emotional farewell

Reflecting on his legendary nine-year spell on Merseyside, the Egyptian King fought back tears as he admitted the overwhelming nature of the occasion.

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Salah conceded that he wept more during the farewell than at any other point in his life, particularly when sharing the pitch for the final time with long-term teammates like Andy Robertson.

"I will be far away from here. I will be emotional every time," Salah revealed to Sky Sports when pressed on his future destination.

"It's life. I look back and wonder if I would have wanted more than I achieved. Not really. We won it all. I hope the team stays in position, fighting for everything."

Salah etches his name into Premier League history

The 2025/26 campaign finale marked the end of an era for English football, prompting a widespread outpouring of tributes from across the sport.

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The Premier League's official social media accounts shared a heartfelt farewell message to the forward, celebrating his impact on the division since arriving nearly a decade ago.

Salah emphasised that the adoration from the Anfield faithful meant far more to him than any corporate trophy.

"We lived our youth here, sharing everything from beginning to end. We put this club back where it belongs," Salah concluded. "We won it all. We see the love from the fans, and this is the most important thing for me."