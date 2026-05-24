‘Thank you, Egyptian king’ - Premier League bids farewell to Mohamed Salah

Premier League pays emotional tribute to Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool exit

The Premier League has paid an emotional tribute to Mohamed Salah as the Liverpool star is set to leave at the end of the 2025/26 season.

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On the final day of the campaign, the league’s official social media account shared a heartfelt farewell message to the Egyptian forward, celebrating his remarkable impact on English football over the past nine years.

“Today, we say goodbye to a Premier League legend. Thank you, Mohamed Salah,” the post read alongside a tribute video highlighting some of the winger’s greatest moments in England.

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Today, we say goodbye to a Premier League legend.



Thank you, Mohamed Salah. 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/JqDfmv4cy4 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2026

End of an Era at Liverpool

Liverpool signed Salah from AS Roma in 2017, the Egyptian international quickly established himself as one of the league’s deadliest attackers.

Nicknamed the “Egyptian King” by Liverpool supporters, Salah played a central role in one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history, helping the Reds secure major domestic and European honours.

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Throughout his spell at Anfield, Salah delivered countless memorable moments, including title-winning goals, stunning solo efforts, dramatic late winners, and iconic celebrations.

Salah leaves behind a legacy as one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League era.