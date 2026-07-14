We tried and failed — Mikel Obi explains why England will struggle to stop Messi

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi has opened up on the immense difficulty of stopping Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The 39-year-old playmaker has been in superb form at this World Cup, almost single-handedly dragging Argentina to the semifinals, where they will now face England.

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Messi has dominated the tournament in the United States, racking up eight goals and providing two assists to spearhead his country's charge.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

Remarkably, Messi has never played against England in his competitive senior career.

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Despite his age, he remains a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

Mikel Obi explains the difficulty in stopping Messi

Mikel, who faced Messi on several legendary occasions during his time at Chelsea, detailed just how impossible it can be to contain the Argentine maestro.

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Speaking on 'The Rest Is Football' podcast with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Mikel used his past battles to explain England's upcoming tactical nightmare.

"How do you stop Messi? We all tried, and we all failed," Mikel said.

@restisfootball "We've all tried and we've all failed." - Mikel retells his difficulty dealing with the 'little fella' Messi 😮‍💨 ♬ original sound - The Rest Is Football

"When we used to play against Barcelona, we always talked about Messi and how to stop him. Jose Mourinho always set up tactics, but it never worked."

The former midfielder emphasised that standard defensive assignments simply do not apply to the Argentine icon.

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"You can go man to man, but you never want to be caught walking around with Messi," Mikel added.

Lionel Messi against Algeria || imago

"It is incredibly difficult because he is such a genius. Thankfully, during my time at Chelsea, he never scored against us, but when we left Chelsea, he started scoring."