2026 FIFA World Cup: I've seen what Maradona did — Messi looks forward to first-ever England clash

Argentina captain Lionel Messi expressed his excitement ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash against England.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has expressed his excitement ahead of facing England for the first time in his illustrious career as the two nations prepare to clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Wednesday, July 15.

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The 39-year-old forward, who guided La Albiceleste to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar alongside back-to-back Copa América crowns in 2021 and 2024, is now two victories away from securing consecutive world championships. However, Thomas Tuchel's England side stand directly in his path.

What Messi said

Despite accumulating over 200 international appearances since his senior debut in 2005, Messi has remarkably never lined up against the Three Lions. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the Inter Miami forward acknowledged the magnitude of the occasion.

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"Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them," Messi stated. "I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too."

He further emphasised the team's readiness to compete on the grandest stage, adding: "But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent... And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semi-final against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."

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Echoes of 1986 and historic rivalry

The semi-final fixture rekindles one of international football's most storied rivalries, intrinsically linked to the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Mexico. During that famous encounter, Argentina icon Diego Maradona scored his infamous "Hand of God" goal before adding the "Goal of the Century" to secure a 2-1 victory. Maradona, who played his club football for Serie A side Napoli at the time, eventually led Argentina to lift the 1986 World Cup trophy.

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Messi noted that while he was not yet born to witness the match live, the cultural impact remains profound within the squad.

"Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986 is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive," he explained.

The road to Atlanta

Lionel Scaloni's side secured their place in the last four following a gruelling 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium. Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Dan Ndoye equalised in the 67th minute for the Swiss.

Following Breel Embolo's red card for simulation in the 72nd minute, Argentina capitalised on their numerical advantage in extra time with goals from Julián Álvarez in the 112th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 121st minute.

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Conversely, England booked their semi-final spot by coming from behind to defeat Norway 2-1 at the Miami Stadium in Florida on Saturday, July 11. After conceding a 36th-minute goal to Andreas Schjelderup, the 1966 World Cup winners responded through Jude Bellingham, who equalised in first-half stoppage time before sealing the match with a 93rd-minute extra-time winner.