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‘What an !diot’ — Nigerians roast Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after completing shock return to Chippa United

David Ben
David Ben 19:47 - 12 July 2026
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‘What an !diot’ — Nigerians roast Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after completing shock return to Chippa United
Photo Credits (Getty Images)
The Nigerian shot-stopper has rejoined Chippa United just months after requesting to leave the South African club, prompting Nigerians to react on social media.
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Stanley Nwabali’s return to Chippa United has sparked fierce debate across Nigerian football circles, with many supporters accusing the Super Eagles goalkeeper of making one of the biggest career miscalculations of the year.

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The South African club officially confirmed the 30-year-old’s return just months after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract following his request to leave in February.

Stanley Nwabali (Photo Credit: CAF/X)
Stanley Nwabali (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

At the time, Chippa United thanked Nwabali for his professionalism and wished him well as he pursued a new challenge elsewhere.

However, after spending months without securing the European move many expected, the Nigeria international has now returned to the very club he left.

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Fans roast Nwabali following Chippa return

The announcement immediately divided opinion online.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali || Imago

Many supporters sympathised with the goalkeeper, arguing that football careers rarely follow a straight path.

Others, however, were far less forgiving.

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One widely shared reaction read:

“What an idiot. He thought top teams in Europe were ready to keep up with his childish antics and theatrics.”

The criticism continued:

“This is what happens when you overestimate yourself.”

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Another fan mocked the move by suggesting Nwabali had simply returned to where he belonged after failing to attract the elite European interest many believed would follow his impressive performances for Nigeria.

See more reactions on X.

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The bigger picture

Stanley Nwabali in action for Chippa United

Nwabali formally requested his release from Chippa United in February 2026, with the club agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent after what it described as “careful consideration.”

His decision came after two outstanding Africa Cup of Nations campaigns had significantly raised his profile, leading many to believe a move to one of Europe’s top leagues was imminent.

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Stanley Nwabali in action for Chippa United

Instead, the anticipated transfer never materialised.

Despite the criticism, Nwabali returns to a club where he established himself as one of South Africa’s top goalkeepers and built the reputation that eventually earned him the Super Eagles’ No. 1 shirt.

For Chippa United, bringing back one of the Betway Premiership’s most recognisable goalkeepers represents a major boost ahead of the new season.

For Nwabali, meanwhile, the reunion offers an opportunity to reset his career.

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