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Stanley Nwabali eyes Super Eagles comeback after Chippa United return

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:15 - 12 July 2026
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Nwabali has rejoined South African side Chippa United after seven months away from competitive football.
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Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali has officially returned to Chippa United, ending a seven-month absence from competitive football as he looks to reignite his club career and force his way back into the Super Eagles.

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The South African club confirmed the goalkeeper's return on Sunday, welcoming him back to the Chilli Boys ahead of the new season.

Chippa United confirm Nwabali's return

Chippa United announced the signing through their official social media channels, expressing delight at bringing the experienced goalkeeper back to the club.

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In a statement, the club said: "Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys. After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club."

The return marks a new chapter for the goalkeeper who previously left the club by mutual agreement before stepping away from competitive football.

Seven-Month absence affected Super Eagles' career

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Nwabali's prolonged spell away from club football impacted his standing with the Nigerian national team.

The goalkeeper, who established himself as Nigeria's first-choice shot-stopper during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, lost his place in the Super Eagles squad after months without regular competitive action.

His absence created opportunities for other goalkeepers to stake their claim for the No. 1 jersey.

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Nwabali became one of Nigeria's standout performers during the 2023 AFCON, where his impressive displays helped guide the Super Eagles to the tournament final.

Returning to Chippa United gives Nwabali the chance to regain regular first-team football and rebuild the momentum that once made him Nigeria's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

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