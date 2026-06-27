‘Get a club’ - Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper warns Nwabali, his position is under threat
Nwabali has been a free agent since his unexpected departure from South African club Chippa United in February 2026.
The move surprised many, as it followed his key role in Nigeria's third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON.
This achievement built on his impressive performance a year earlier, where he was instrumental in the Super Eagles' run to the 2023 AFCON final, ultimately finishing as runners-up to hosts Ivory Coast.
Shorunmu advises Nwabali
Former national team goalkeeper Shorunmu voiced his concerns, highlighting that Nwabali's prolonged absence from club football could prove costly.
This comes as new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle begins to reshape the squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
"Everybody knows about Nwabali’s qualities, no doubt about that. My sincere advice to him is to get a club where he can play week in, week out," Shorunmu told Vanguard.
"That is the only way to maintain consistency, and if a coach is rebuilding a team, he is likely to look out for players who are busy and will pick them on current form.
“It may not matter whether he is playing for a foreign club or a home club; what is important is that he is busy playing."
This warning comes as reports suggest Nwabali may be close to ending his search. According to Soccer Laduma, the goalkeeper is in advanced talks with an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.
Sources indicate that the club is impressed by his international pedigree and that negotiations are nearing completion, with a deal potentially being finalised this week.