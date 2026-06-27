‘The comparisons are odious’ - Suarez slams Messi and Yamal debate

Luis Suarez has called for an end to the constant comparisons between Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal and football icon Lionel Messi, labelling them "odious".

As one of Spain's key attackers, Yamal continues to face immense pressure to live up to the likes of Barcelona legend Messi.

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The Barcelona star scored once during the group stage to help his country advance to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi, on the other hand, has hit the ground running, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria.

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Suarez shuts down Messi and Yamal comparisons

The Inter Miami forward praised the Spanish teenager's talent and maturity but emphasised that the two are distinct players who should be appreciated on their own terms.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez said, "Comparisons are odious," he stated. "They're different players. Yes, they have the same left foot, they have the same quality, but they're completely different players."

Suarez scored for Inter Miami || imago

"The results speak for themselves, and what Leo continues to achieve at his age," he added. "Let's hope Lamine reaches at least that same level."

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Suarez highlighted Yamal's growing importance for the Spanish national team, noting his immediate impact during the World Cup.

Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago

"When Lamine came on, you could tell: all his teammates were looking for him, passing him the ball, and you knew something was going to happen," he observed.

"He's a player who's been improving throughout the World Cup. Lamine knows the spotlight is on him... and he is handling the responsibility quite well."

Lamine Yamal || Imago

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The Uruguayan striker also offered insight into Messi's enduring drive, dismissing any notion that the Argentine has lost his competitive edge since moving to MLS.

"Many people speculated, thinking he was getting old. And Leo still has that voracious desire to remain the best, to keep competing," Suarez explained.