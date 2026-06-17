2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi makes history with first WC hat-trick as Argentina destroy Algeria
The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner marked his 200th international appearance in the most fitting way possible, scoring a stunning hat-trick for the reigning champions.
Messi x3 🎩#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KWNuCSaCIs— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2026
Messi, appearing at a record sixth World Cup, gave Argentina the lead in the 17th minute with a venomous left-footed drive into the top corner, assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Algeria had a goal from Fares Chaibi disallowed for offside, and to their credit, they stayed in the game, with Chaibi going close on three occasions before the break.
Argentina dominated the second half with 68% possession, and Messi doubled their lead on the hour, pouncing after Luca Zidane spilled Alexis Mac Allister's long-range effort.
That goal took him level with Brazilian legend Ronaldo on 15 World Cup goals but there was still more to come.
The keeper then denied Messi a third with a superb one-handed save, but with 15 minutes remaining, the Argentine legend completed his hat-trick with a low drive from the edge of the area, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the World Cup's all-time joint-highest scorer on 16 goals.
Riyad Mahrez's tame late free-kick summed up Algeria's night as they fell to the rampant defending champions.