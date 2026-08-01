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Vinicius jr to Arsenal: Gunners prepare for crucial few days as meeting scheduled

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:02 - 01 August 2026
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Arsenal remain firmly in the race to sign Brazil winger Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.
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The Gunners remain on standby to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid should the Brazilian fail to agree a new contract with the Spanish giants.

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Vinicius’ current deal expires in 2027. Madrid have offered a significant salary increase, but differences remain, particularly regarding a renewal bonus and the overall package.

Vinicius Jr future in final stages

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According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Vinicius’ future is entering a crucial stage. Talks over a contract extension at Real Madrid are scheduled for the coming days, with the 26-year-old due back in training around the same time.

There is still optimism at the Bernabeu that a resolution can be found, and the player is open to lowering his demands to facilitate an agreement.

However, Arsenal have made clear they are prepared to move if no new deal is reached.

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The Gunners’ owners have approved a transfer at all levels of the club, and Vinicius is understood to be attracted to the opportunity to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

Ornstein reports that Arsenal are “all in” and willing to make an exception to their usual salary structure for a player of Vinicius’ calibre. A sign-on bonus and image rights could also form part of any potential package.

Three outcomes remain possible: Vinicius extends with Real Madrid, waits to leave as a free agent next summer, or joins Arsenal this window. The next few days of talks will largely determine which path is taken.

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