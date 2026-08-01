Vinicius jr to Arsenal: Gunners prepare for crucial few days as meeting scheduled

Arsenal remain firmly in the race to sign Brazil winger Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

The Gunners remain on standby to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid should the Brazilian fail to agree a new contract with the Spanish giants.

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Vinicius Jr future in final stages

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According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Vinicius’ future is entering a crucial stage. Talks over a contract extension at Real Madrid are scheduled for the coming days, with the 26-year-old due back in training around the same time.

🚨 Vinicius Junior future entering crucial stage - talks in coming days over extension at Real Madrid, free exit 2027 or join Arsenal now. #AFC all in & 26yo winger attracted by opportunity if no #RMFC renewal. W/ @MarioCortegana @gunnerblog @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/9cMEiffQfN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 1, 2026

There is still optimism at the Bernabeu that a resolution can be found, and the player is open to lowering his demands to facilitate an agreement.

However, Arsenal have made clear they are prepared to move if no new deal is reached.

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The Gunners’ owners have approved a transfer at all levels of the club, and Vinicius is understood to be attracted to the opportunity to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

Ornstein reports that Arsenal are “all in” and willing to make an exception to their usual salary structure for a player of Vinicius’ calibre. A sign-on bonus and image rights could also form part of any potential package.