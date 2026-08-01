Arsenal's blockbuster move for Vinícius edges closer as Madrid star agrees personal terms

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, fuelling speculation of a sensational summer transfer.

Vinicius has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last few months, with the Gunners monitoring his situation.

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The Brazilian star has just one year left on his contract, and he is yet to agree a new deal with Real Madrid.

It was reported that Madrid are not willing to offer him his demands and have tendered their own renewal offer, but he has rejected it.

Arsenal close in on Vinicius

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The Gunners are said to be preparing a major push to sign the Brazilian winger, who has just one year left on his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports suggest that Roc Nation, the agency representing Vinicius Jr, has been in discussions with the North London club's hierarchy.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr || imago

The claim originated from a popular social media account, "Hand of Arsenal", which stated, "Arsenal Football Club have personal terms agreed in principle with Vinicius Junior.

“Roc Nation will go armed into negotiations with Real Madrid with a monstrous offer from the English champions… over to you, Vinicius Junior."

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been vocal about his desire to elevate the squad's quality after their Premier League triumph last season.

The left-wing position has been identified as a key area for reinforcement, particularly with Gabriel Martinelli's future at the club remaining uncertain and Leandro Trossard's recent departure to Besiktas.

Despite the mounting speculation, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly determined to keep the winger, regardless of his contract status.

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