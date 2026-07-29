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‘It is an unforgivable mismanagement’ - Real Madrid legend blasts club for Vinicius contract situation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:09 - 29 July 2026
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Real Madrid legend blasts club for Vinicius contract situation
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santi Canizares has sharply criticised the club's leadership for their handling of Vinicius Junior's contract.
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Real Madrid are under increasing pressure to resolve Vinicius Junior's contract situation as tensions rise within the club. 

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Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly preparing a major transfer bid for the Brazilian star following a stalled contract negotiation. 

Despite being a global star and a key player for the team, the 26-year-old's long-term future in Madrid is now uncertain. 

Canizares slams Madrid hierarchy

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The failure to secure a new deal has drawn criticism from Canizares and many, questioning the board's strategy.

Speaking on Cadena COPE’s 'Tiempo de Juego' program, Canizares, who also played for Valencia, accused the club of losing control of the situation.

Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO
Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO

"Real Madrid goes late in everything," Canizares stated. "If it is true that he does not have a signed agreement, Real Madrid has the obligation to sell him. 

“You cannot lose 100 or a hundred-some million euros for letting a player finish his contract. I believe that it is going to happen. It is an unforgivable mismanagement."

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Canizares believes the club should have acted decisively much earlier to protect its investment, as Vinicius could leave for free next summer if a new contract isn't signed.

As Real Madrid hesitates, Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation closely. Reports from England indicate that Mikel Arteta's side is prepared to make a substantial offer to bring the Brazilian winger to London. 

Despite the external pressure and public criticism, sources within Real Madrid suggest there is still confidence that Vinicius will ultimately commit to a new deal.

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