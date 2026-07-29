Julián Quiñones wife: 8 Amazing facts that made Mexican football star fall for Ana Gabriela

Julián Quiñones wife, Ana Gabriela, has been an important presence in the life of Mexican football star Julián Quiñones.

Quiñones established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in international football, achieving remarkable success across Liga MX, the Saudi Pro League, and with the Mexico national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Al-Qadsiah star recently beat Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer in the Saudi League last season.

However, behind every successful athlete stands a strong support system, and for the versatile striker, that key figure is his partner.

Following a progressing career of the football star, we take a look at the life of Julián Quiñones wife, who has supported his journey as a professional player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Julián Quiñones wife Ana Gabriela?

Julián Quiñones wife, is a multi-talented individual who has built a successful personal brand of her own.

Ana Gabriela is a Mexican model, content creator, and fitness enthusiast. Beyond her presence in the fashion and social media worlds.

She holds an academic degree in communications (Licenciada en Comunicación) and possesses specialist expertise in fitness and nutrition.

Julián Quiñones wife Ana Gabriela | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her background in physical wellness has proven to be a major asset for Quiñones, helping the striker maintain elite athletic conditioning throughout his demanding career.

Ana Gabriela’s age, birthplace, and background

Gabriela was born and raised in Mexico, where she spent her formative years developing a passion for fitness, communication, and visual arts.

Born in the mid-1990s, she is in her late twenties, sharing a similar age profile to her husband, who was born in 1997.

Growing up in Mexico, she developed a deep connection to her native culture and language, which later played a vital role in helping her husband adapt and feel at home after he naturalised as a Mexican citizen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Ana Gabriela married to?

The romantic journey between the footballer and Ana Gabriela began in 2020, during the striker's tenure in Liga MX with Atlas in Guadalajara.

Their connection grew stronger over the years as Quiñones enjoyed trophy-laden spells with clubs such as Tigres UANL, Atlas, and Club América.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November 2022, Quiñones proposed to Ana Gabriela, and the couple officially married in a civil ceremony on 17 December 2022, followed by a religious celebration with close friends and family in 2023.

Julián Quiñones and his wife Ana Gabriela | Instagram

Pictures from their wedding day remain prominently featured on their social media profiles, highlighting their deep commitment to one another.

Ana Gabriela’s family, life and children

Following their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alanna, on 26 December 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrival of Alanna capped off an extraordinary year for the forward, occurring just days after he won a league championship with Club América.

In addition to their daughter, Ana Gabriela has a son from a previous relationship, creating a warm and united blended family that frequently appears together in public and on social media.

Julián Quiñones with his family | Instagram

Ana Gabriela’s support of Quiñones’ career

In 2024, the family embarked on a major transition when Quiñones signed a lucrative transfer deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ana Gabriela and their children relocated alongside him to the Middle East, settling into their new environment as Quiñones adapted to the Saudi Pro League.

Her unwavering support on and off the pitch helped him flourish, culminating in a Golden Boot-winning campaign and at the World Cup against Saouth Africa.

Julián Quiñones wife Ana Gabriela | Instagram

Whether attending high-pressure matches or managing home life during international duties, Julián Quiñones wife continues to play an integral role in the ongoing success of the player.

Julián Quiñones wife career

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ana Gabriela has cultivated a substantial following across various digital platforms, where she regularly shares content related to health, fitness, fashion, and family life.

She uses her platform to inspire followers toward healthy living while documenting her creative projects in photography and modelling.

Ana Gabriela: photography and modelling || IG

Her professional background in communications allows her to manage her personal brand effectively while navigating the public attention that comes with being married to an international football star.

Julián Quiñones wife net worth

Advertisement

Advertisement

While her husband earns a substantial income as an elite professional footballer in the Saudi Pro League, Ana Gabriela has built her own financial independence.

Through her modelling campaigns, brand sponsorships, and digital content creation, her estimated individual net worth has increased.

Ana Gabriela and Julián Quiñones on a yatch || IG

However, there are currently no official records or publicly reliable details available concerning the precise net worth of Ana Gabriela Quiñones

Julián Quiñones wife social media presence

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a prominent digital influencer, Julián Quiñones wife maintains an active presence across major social media networks, most notably Instagram.

She regularly publishes curated photographs featuring high-fashion outfits, matchday appearances in national and club jerseys, workout routines, and intimate family moments.

Her posts frequently attract thousands of likes and comments from supporters of both the Mexican national team and Al-Qadsiah.