Advertisement

Why Ajax signed Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:36 - 29 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff says Tolu Arokodare gives the club a striker profile they did not already have. The Nigeria international has arrived in Amsterdam because Ajax believe his strength and finishing can add something different next season.
Advertisement

Dutch giants Ajax have explained the thinking behind their move for Tolu Arokodare, and the message is clear: they wanted a striker with a different profile. 

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Super Eagles attacker arrives in Amsterdam on a one-season loan deal that includes an optional purchase clause valued at approximately €22 million (£17 million). 

Why Ajax signed Tolu

Advertisement

According to technical director Jordi Cruijff, the Nigeria international brings physical strength, goals and a type of forward play the squad did not already possess.

“With Tolu, we are bringing in a striker with a profile that we did not previously have in the squad,” Cruijff said. 

“He is a physically strong player who has already proven himself to be a goalscorer. We are confident that he will make an important contribution to the team next season.”

That statement helps explain why Ajax pursued the deal. The club see Arokodare not just as another attacking option, but as a forward who can give them something closer to a target man while still offering genuine scoring threat.

Advertisement
Jordi Cruijff
Jordi Cruijff

The move also fits the way Ajax have approached the market this summer. Reports around the transfer suggest the club wanted a more direct centre-forward option and viewed Arokodare as a solution to that gap.

Arokodare joins on a one-season loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option to buy, giving Ajax flexibility while still adding a player they believe can help immediately. 

His background supports that belief, with strong scoring spells in Belgium and senior international experience for Nigeria.

Advertisement

For the player, the transfer is another opportunity to reset and prove himself at a major European club. For Ajax, it is a calculated move to add power, goals and a different attacking angle to their squad.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brentford terminate Henderson contract as 36-year-old nears shock Chelsea move
Football
29.07.2026
Brentford terminate Henderson contract as 36-year-old nears shock Chelsea move
Why Ajax signed Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare
Super Eagles
29.07.2026
Why Ajax signed Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare
Tolu Arokodare to Ajax: Everything you need to know about the upgrade!
Super Eagles
29.07.2026
Tolu Arokodare to Ajax: Everything you need to know about the upgrade!
'Promise kept' – Marc Cucurella honours Spain Coach with World Cup tattoo
2026 FIFA World Cup
29.07.2026
'Promise kept' – Marc Cucurella honours Spain Coach with World Cup tattoo
'Africa's Best' – Chippa United coach praises Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali
Super Eagles
29.07.2026
'Africa's Best' – Chippa United coach praises Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali
WAFCON 2026: Esther Okoronkwo explains Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi
Super Falcons
29.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: Esther Okoronkwo explains Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi