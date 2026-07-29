Why Ajax signed Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff says Tolu Arokodare gives the club a striker profile they did not already have. The Nigeria international has arrived in Amsterdam because Ajax believe his strength and finishing can add something different next season.

Dutch giants Ajax have explained the thinking behind their move for Tolu Arokodare, and the message is clear: they wanted a striker with a different profile.

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The 25-year-old Super Eagles attacker arrives in Amsterdam on a one-season loan deal that includes an optional purchase clause valued at approximately €22 million (£17 million).

Why Ajax signed Tolu

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According to technical director Jordi Cruijff, the Nigeria international brings physical strength, goals and a type of forward play the squad did not already possess.

“With Tolu, we are bringing in a striker with a profile that we did not previously have in the squad,” Cruijff said.

“He is a physically strong player who has already proven himself to be a goalscorer. We are confident that he will make an important contribution to the team next season.”

That statement helps explain why Ajax pursued the deal. The club see Arokodare not just as another attacking option, but as a forward who can give them something closer to a target man while still offering genuine scoring threat.

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Jordi Cruijff

The move also fits the way Ajax have approached the market this summer. Reports around the transfer suggest the club wanted a more direct centre-forward option and viewed Arokodare as a solution to that gap.

Arokodare joins on a one-season loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option to buy, giving Ajax flexibility while still adding a player they believe can help immediately.

This was Tolu’s first day in Amsterdam ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/geWOJqLq1f — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 29, 2026

His background supports that belief, with strong scoring spells in Belgium and senior international experience for Nigeria.

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