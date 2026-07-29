'Promise kept' – Marc Cucurella honours Spain Coach with World Cup tattoo

Marc Cucurella got a tattoo of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente after their World Cup victory.

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has honoured head coach Luis de la Fuente with a permanent tattoo following La Roja's FIFA World Cup triumph, fulfilling a promise he made before the tournament.

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Cucurella played a vital role as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final earlier this month, securing another historic international title under De la Fuente.

'Promise kept' - Cucurella reveals

The Real Madrid defender took to social media to unveil the new tattoo, which features a detailed portrait of De la Fuente lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside the number 26, commemorating Spain's victorious campaign.

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"Promise kept," Cucurella wrote as he shared photos and videos of the tattoo process.

Las promesas se cumplen ✌️🙈 pic.twitter.com/29m67fM0xA — Marc Cucurella (@cucurella3) July 28, 2026

The tattoo fulfilled a pledge the Spanish international made before the tournament, vowing to immortalise his coach if Spain lifted football's biggest prize.

De la Fuente reacts with humor

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Spain manager Luis de la Fuente responded lightheartedly after learning Cucurella intended to follow through on his promise.

"I've already told them, 'Did you make a mistake?'" De la Fuente joked after the final.

The coach admitted he found the gesture amusing while expressing pride in his players for honouring their word.

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"They did, but they'll enjoy it. I'm not so terribly ugly that they will need to put it somewhere nobody can see it. But it makes me laugh, and I am proud they keep their promises."

Memorable World Cup campaign

Cucurella was one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, helping the team keep several crucial clean sheets on their way to lifting the trophy.