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‘If we win’ - Cucurella makes a wild promise if Spain wins World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:40 - 18 July 2026
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Cucurella, Spain star || imago
Cucurella, Spain star || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Cucurella has promised to tattoo coach Luis de la Fuente's face on his bicep if La Roja defeat Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Spain defender Marc Cucurella has vowed to get a tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente's face if La Roja defeat Argentina and wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The newly signed Real Madrid full-back made the remarkable promise ahead of Sunday's World Cup final.

Cucurella's bold World Cup promise

Speaking before Spain's showdown with defending champions Argentina, Cucurella revealed he is prepared to permanently honour De la Fuente if Spain become world champions.

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"I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup," Cucurella said.

The pledge follows a similar promise he made before Euro 2024, when he vowed to dye his hair red if Spain lifted the European Championship trophy.

Cucurella also suggested that winning both the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup would represent the perfect ending to his international career.

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He said, "If we win the World Cup, I'll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I'm retiring from the national team. With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can't do any better."

Spain head into the World Cup final in outstanding form after eliminating Portugal, Belgium and France on their route to the final.

Luis de la Fuente's side will now attempt to win their second FIFA World Cup title and add it to their recent European Championship triumph.

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