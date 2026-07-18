The Controversial past of 2026 World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be refereed by one of football's most controversial figures

FIFA's announcement that Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will oversee the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium has ignited fierce debate among football fans.

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While an emotional Vinčić broke down in tears upon receiving the prestigious assignment from FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina, his appointment has raised questions thanks to highly contentious moments in his refereeing history and a bizarre off-field legal scandal.

Wrong Place, Wrong Time in Bosnia

The 46-year-old official's career survived its biggest hurdle in May 2020, when he was unexpectedly swept up in a major police raid in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Authorities stormed a ranch near Bijeljina, detaining dozens of individuals linked to an international prostitution, drugs, and weapons ring. Officers seized cocaine, 10 pistols, and thousands of euros in cash, resulting in a prison sentence for the ring's leader.

Vinčić was rounded up by police during the operation, but he vehemently maintained his innocence, explaining that he had travelled to the country for a legitimate business meeting and accepted a chance invitation to lunch.

Police eventually released the referee without charge after confirming he was merely an accidental witness who had no connection to the criminal enterprise. The president of Slovenia's Association of Football Referees firmly defended him at the time, calling the incident an unfortunate twist of fate.

Pitch Controversies and Fan Backlash

Despite moving past the 2020 incident to referee the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, Vinčić remains a polarising figure on the pitch.

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Angry fans flooded social media following his World Cup final appointment, recalling a highly controversial European qualifier between Sweden and Poland where his performance left fans claiming the Poles had been "robbed."

His tournament track record has also featured bold, high-profile decisions. During Mexico's 2-0 Round of 32 win over Ecuador, Vinčić used a video review to brandish a direct red card to Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié for covering his mouth during a tense exchange with Santiago Giménez.

Furthermore, superstition surrounds his placement in the final for Argentine fans as Vinčić was the referee in charge when Saudi Arabia pulled off a historic 2-1 upset against Lionel Messi's side in their 2022 World Cup opener.