Ex-England and Chelsea star John Terry tips Spain to end Argentina's World Cup reign

Spain have been tipped to beat Argentina to the 2026 World Cup title

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The Chelsea legend, who attended both semifinal matches in North America, believes Luis de la Fuente's side has clearly established itself as the strongest team in the tournament.

Tactical Edge on the Left Flank

While Terry acknowledges that both finalists are exceptionally comfortable in possession, he highlighted a specific tactical imbalance in Argentina's gameplay that Spain could exploit.

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During the semifinals, the former defender observed that Argentina’s attack was heavily reliant on their right-hand side to find Lionel Messi, with the ball quickly returning to the right whenever they tried to switch play to the left.

Terry believes Spain is perfectly equipped to counter this, largely thanks to their defensive stability on that exact side of the pitch.

He pointed out, "Marc Cucurella was the best player in the first semi-final, and Spain look incredibly strong on the left side of the pitch. Also, the fact they didn't concede against France and have barely let in any goals throughout this World Cup is incredible. In my opinion, they are simply too strong for Argentina."

Terry Acknowledges Messi's Magic Factor

Despite his firm prediction, Terry refused to completely rule out the holders, praising the intense resilience and unity Argentina displayed during their comeback win against England.

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He noted how impressed he was by the passion of the Argentine players, who immediately rallied around one another after every tackle.

"Argentina are a huge, huge threat and, as we've seen throughout this World Cup, they always find a way," Terry added. "When you have a magician like Messi in your team, you always have a chance. But I just think Spain will prove too strong for this Argentina side."