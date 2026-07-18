'They made a mistake' – President Trump slams Tuchel's tactics against Argentina

Thomas Tuchel's decisions during England's semifinal defeat to Argentina have been called into question by Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has weighed in on England’s dramatic elimination from the 2026 World Cup, heavily criticising manager Thomas Tuchel’s ultra-conservative tactical approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The co-host’s President, who has routinely found himself at the epicentre of tournament headlines, questioned why the Three Lions abandoned their attacking intent after taking an early lead against Argentina.

From the Oval Office to the Tactical Board

Speaking on Friday at a FIFA reception inside Trump Tower, the 80-year-old president used his platform to dissect the positioning of England captain Harry Kane during the closing stages of the 2-1 semifinal defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who laughed along and mockingly applauded the tactical breakdown, Trump suggested that England's coaching staff completely wasted their most potent offensive weapon by forcing him into deep defensive duties.

Trump told the gathered reception, "You have a great player in England, who I played golf with, Harry, who's been fantastic. I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer?

“They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him in defence. We have got to be a little offensive, right? But what do I know about coaching? It was unusual, but Harry is a great guy, actually."

The Surreal Link Between the President and the Captain

Trump’s vocal admiration for the 32-year-old striker is well-documented, with the President previously taking to social media to brand the forward a "GREAT player" after his match-winning penalty against Mexico in the Round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, that on-course chemistry did not translate to on-field satisfaction for the American leader, who joined a growing chorus of pundits criticising Tuchel.

The German manager has faced intense backlash for his decision to drop into a low defensive block after Anthony Gordon's opening goal, a choice that left Kane completely isolated and constantly forced to track back.