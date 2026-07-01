2026 FIFA World Cup: Jimenez stars as Mexico end 40-year hoodoo to advance to R16

Mexico delivered a statement performance on home soil, defeating Ecuador 2-0 to advance to the World Cup Round of 16.

The co-hosts, who have failed to win a knockout game since 1986, continued their excellent run at this year's FIFA World Cup with a fine win.

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🇲🇽 Mexico have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026

Mexico edge Ecuador to advance to World Cup R16

Julian Quinones broke the deadlock on 22 minutes, finishing coolly to settle Mexican nerves early.

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Next up, Raul Jimenez, the man who has carried El Tri's attacking hopes throughout this tournament, added a second on 31 minutes to effectively end the contest.

Ecuador, who had impressed in the group stage, struggled to find a way back into the game, and Piero Hincapié's 95th-minute red card capped a miserable evening for the South Americans.

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