2026 FIFA World Cup: Jimenez stars as Mexico end 40-year hoodoo to advance to R16
The co-hosts, who have failed to win a knockout game since 1986, continued their excellent run at this year's FIFA World Cup with a fine win.
🇲🇽 Mexico have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026
Mexico edge Ecuador to advance to World Cup R16
Julian Quinones broke the deadlock on 22 minutes, finishing coolly to settle Mexican nerves early.
Next up, Raul Jimenez, the man who has carried El Tri's attacking hopes throughout this tournament, added a second on 31 minutes to effectively end the contest.
Ecuador, who had impressed in the group stage, struggled to find a way back into the game, and Piero Hincapié's 95th-minute red card capped a miserable evening for the South Americans.
For Mexico, the significance of the result cannot be overstated. Co-hosts heading into this tournament, they have now delivered on the weight of expectation, advancing past the first knockout round for the first time since 1986.