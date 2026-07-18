Alan Shearer labels World Cup third-place play-off ‘meaningless’

Shearer wants the third FIFA World Cup third-place play-off to be scrapped.

Former England captain Alan Shearer has renewed his call for FIFA to abolish the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, describing the fixture as "ridiculous" and "meaningless" ahead of England's clash with France.

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Alan Shearer went down as the Premier League's highest ever goal scorer and a Newcastle legend.

The Three Lions were denied a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina.

France, meanwhile, also missed out after losing 2-0 to Spain, leaving both European heavyweights to contest the bronze-medal match in Miami.

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What Shearer said

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer questioned the purpose of the fixture, arguing that player welfare should take priority over commercial interests.

He said, "The third-placed play-off at the World Cup is ridiculous. FIFA go on so much about player welfare that they're now out of the tournament, they can't win, yet they're making them travel to Miami and play in 37, 38-degree heat for a third-place play-off."

The Newcastle United legend insisted the players should already be on holiday instead of preparing for another competitive fixture.

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He added, "It's absolute nonsense. The players should be on their way home, if not home already and on holiday, rather than hanging around for another three or four days to play in a meaningless game, which is only there to make more money."

Shearer maintained that neither England nor France would take pride in finishing third, dismissing suggestions that it represents a significant achievement.

He continued, "People say it's a chance to finish third in the world. No, let me tell you, all the players want to do now is go on holiday and get away from the tournament. They're knocked out and they're not going to look back in 20 years' time and say we were proud of finishing third or fourth. It's nonsense for both France and England."

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Despite the criticism, the fixture carries financial rewards. The winners will receive approximately £21.4 million ($29 million) in prize money, while the fourth-placed team will earn £19.9 million ($27 million).