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That performance gave me hope — Alan Shearer picks World Cup winners

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:33 - 10 July 2026
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Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer || Imago
Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer || imago
England and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has revealed his pick to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Shearer believes England now have all it takes to win, despite doubting them at the start of the tournament.

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Writing in his column for the BBC, Shearer backed England to win the World Cup after watching them eliminate co-host nation Mexico in the Round of 16.

The Newcastle United legend, who had previously cast doubt on England’s chances, made the bold prediction ahead of the Three Lions’ quarter-final with Norway on Saturday.

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“There’s always hope with England at a major tournament, but that performance [against Mexico] has pushed us all further forward and given everyone, including me, confidence and belief too,” Shearer wrote.

"Before I went to the Azteca Stadium and watched us deal with everything that was thrown at us, I didn’t truly believe England could win this World Cup.

"Now, I have changed my mind, and I think everyone else has too.”

England’s resilient 3-2 victory over Mexico in a hostile environment has convinced many that Thomas Tuchel’s side have the character and quality to go all the way.

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With players like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Harry Kane in fine form, Shearer now joins a growing number of pundits who see England as genuine contenders to end 60 years of hurt.

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