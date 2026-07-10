That performance gave me hope — Alan Shearer picks World Cup winners

England and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has revealed his pick to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Shearer believes England now have all it takes to win, despite doubting them at the start of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writing in his column for the BBC, Shearer backed England to win the World Cup after watching them eliminate co-host nation Mexico in the Round of 16.

The Newcastle United legend, who had previously cast doubt on England’s chances, made the bold prediction ahead of the Three Lions’ quarter-final with Norway on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s always hope with England at a major tournament, but that performance [against Mexico] has pushed us all further forward and given everyone, including me, confidence and belief too,” Shearer wrote.

"Before I went to the Azteca Stadium and watched us deal with everything that was thrown at us, I didn’t truly believe England could win this World Cup.

"Now, I have changed my mind, and I think everyone else has too.”

England’s resilient 3-2 victory over Mexico in a hostile environment has convinced many that Thomas Tuchel’s side have the character and quality to go all the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement