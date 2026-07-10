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Brentford promote Super Eagles defender to the first team

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:50 - 10 July 2026
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Brentford have promoted Nigerian defender to their first-team squad after handing the Super Eagles star a new four-year contract ahead of the Premier League season.
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Premier League club Brentford have rewarded Nigerian international defender Benjamin Fredrick with a promotion to the first-team squad and a new four-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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The 21-year-old centre-back has signed a new deal that will keep him at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2030, with the club holding an option to extend the contract by an additional year.

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Fredrick, who has been training with head coach Keith Andrews' senior squad during pre-season, is now expected to become a permanent member of Brentford's first-team setup.

Andrews expressed confidence in Benjamin

Speaking on the defender's promotion, Andrews expressed confidence in the Nigerian's ability to develop into a key player for the Bees.

"We're delighted that Benji has signed a new deal and is going to be part of the group this season. We see a lot of potential in him and where we can bring his game to," Andrews said.

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The Brentford boss also praised Fredrick's international experience, noting his growing importance to the Super Eagles.

He added, "He's already played senior international football and was a big part of Nigeria's team in their World Cup qualifying campaign."

Fredrick's football journey began at Simoiben Football Academy in Kaduna before he spent a season with Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC. His impressive displays earned him a move to Nasarawa United, where he featured as both a centre-back and right-back.

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He joined Brentford B on loan in August 2023 and immediately impressed the coaching staff with his commanding performances.

His rapid development earned him places on the bench for Premier League and FA Cup fixtures before Brentford completed his permanent transfer in April 2024.

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