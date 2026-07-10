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We are ready for Haaland, Norway — Bukayo Saka ready to fire England to semis

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:14 - 10 July 2026
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Bukayo Saka has declared that England are brimming with confidence ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Norway.
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England take on Norway in what should be a cracking quarter-final clash in Miami and star boy Saka believes the spirit in camp could not be higher.

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“The spirit is high and became even higher after that game," Saka said.

"How players that haven’t played yet came on and the players that have been playing and producing big moments did that again.

Saka for Engalnd || imago
Saka for Engalnd || imago
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"Everyone had their contribution, and it was just an amazing night for us as a camp. We need to take that spirit into the game against Norway."

Saka, whose workload has been managed carefully by England due to arriving at the tournament with an injury, is confident that his best is yet to come.

“Across the tournament, my minutes have been building. I’m building,” he said.

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“Of course, I would have loved to come to this tournament 100 per cent, but that wasn’t the case, and everyone’s realised that, and they’ve managed me in the best way possible. But right now, I’m feeling great, and I’m ready to go.”

Speaking about the red hot Erling Haaland, who has scored 7 goals in the tournament so far, and teammate at club level Martin Odegaard, the 24-year-old insisted England are ready for the challenge.

Haaland has been in excellent form for Norway|| Imago

“Odegaard has been great. He’s been in good form, not just him, his teammates, too,” said Saka.

“We’ll focus on them as a collective, because they’re in good form, and they’ve been good this tournament. But we know our strengths and we’re focused on winning the game.”

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