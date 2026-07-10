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Xabi Alonso looking forward to the new season, promises good things at Chelsea

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:42 - 10 July 2026
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Xabi Alonso looking forward to the new season
Newly appointed Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has shared his excitement about the squad's potential as he officially begins his tenure at Stamford Bridge.
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Chelsea has entered a new chapter under Alonso, who has signed a four-year deal to lead the club. 

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The Spanish coach was hired by the BlueCo ownership group to spearhead a long-term project after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that saw the Blues finish 10th in the Premier League and miss out on European football. 

Alonso gathered his squad at the Cobham training ground on Thursday to kick off an intensive pre-season program designed to return the London club to its former glory.

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Alonso kicks off Chelsea project

The 44-year-old Spaniard is demanding relentless hard work from his players in pre-season, promising disillusioned fans that a new era of success is on the horizon.

In his first official comments as manager, the former Real Madrid boss made it clear that hard work and total commitment are non-negotiable. 

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso || Imago
New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso || Imago

"You can't hold back anything; everything is for the team. Hard work is a must," Alonso stated. "We need to create that culture. It starts here in a daily process at Cobham."

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The former midfielder also expressed his enthusiasm for the players at his disposal and his desire to implement an attractive style of play. 

"The potential of the team and squad made me really excited," he added. "To find a squad to work with, create a football idea, bring excitement to the stadium and connect with the fans."

Chelsea team last season || Imago
Chelsea team last season || Imago

"It feels great, but it's a big honour. To be part of this great club that is one of the best in the world with great success in the last decades... It's a big privilege to be a part, and now I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Alonso's credentials will be tested immediately when Chelsea kicks off their 2026-27 Premier League season with a West London derby against Fulham on Monday, August 24. 

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The match at Craven Cottage will see him face a familiar face in the opposing dugout: his former Liverpool teammate Alvaro Arbeloa, who has also just been appointed as the new manager of the Cottagers. 

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