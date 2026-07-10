'We are not a tribal club' — Nigerian champions Rangers hit back at Super Eagles star Moses Simon

Enugu giants issue firm statement after Moses Simon claims he was dropped for not being Igbo.

Rangers International have hit back at claims made by Super Eagles winger Moses Simon, who alleged the club denied him a spot in the squad early in his career because he is not an Igbo boy.

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As reported by Pulse Sports, Simon recounted the experience in stark terms, claiming his exit from the club had nothing to do with his ability on the pitch.

'I went to Rangers and trained with them for three months,' Simon said. 'I was dropped because I wasn't Igbo, not because of my performance. I spent three months with the team, while another player trained just once and got a professional contract because he was Igbo.'

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RANGERS RESPOND

The claims did not go unanswered for long. Rangers moved swiftly to defend the club's reputation, with club CEO Barrister Amaobi Ezeaku releasing a statement titled 'Rangers International Football Club's Position on Ethnic Inclusion and Social Opportunity.'

Moses Simon || Imago

In it, the club firmly rejected any suggestion that ethnicity played a role in recruitment decisions, past or present.

'Rangers International Football Club has taken note of comments attributed to Super Eagles star Moses Simon regarding his experience during a trial at the club many years ago,' the statement read.

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Rangers boss, Amobi Ezeaku.

'While we respect every player's right to recount his personal journey, it is important to clearly state that Rangers International FC has never maintained, and does not maintain, any policy of discrimination based on ethnicity, tribe, religion or place of origin.'

'A NATIONAL INSTITUTION'

The club leaned heavily on its history to make its case, pointing to more than five decades as one of Nigeria's most iconic and famous football institutions, one he insists has never been closed off along ethnic lines despite its South-East roots.

Enugu Rangers are Nigerian champions. (Photo Credit: Rangers/X)

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'For over five decades, Rangers has stood as one of Nigeria's foremost national football institutions,' the statement continued. 'Although proudly rooted in Enugu and the South-East, the club has always belonged to Nigeria."

"Throughout its rich history, Rangers has been home to players, coaches and officials from virtually every part of the country and the continent, all united by one objective: excellence on the football pitch."

Rangers also addressed the specific mechanics of how player decisions are made, insisting that footballing merit, not background, ahas always been the deciding factor.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Moses Simon and his wife Ibukun Adenuga | Instagram

'The club's recruitment philosophy has always been based on footballing ability, character, discipline and commitment, not ethnic identity,' the statement said. 'Thousands of players have passed through Rangers over the years. Some earned contracts, others did not."

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"Such decisions are part of football and are influenced by numerous sporting, technical and administrative considerations. It would therefore be inaccurate to characterise Rangers as an institution that discriminates against players because of their ethnicity."

'TALENT SPEAKS LOUDER THAN TRIBE'

The club went on to stress that its current recruitment approach across all levels reflects an even stronger commitment to inclusion than in the past.

Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, Rangers CEO, and Fidelis Ilechukwu. (Photo Credit: OgaNla Media/X)

'Indeed, the present-day Rangers has deliberately strengthened the club's commitment to professionalism, meritocracy, diversity and inclusion,' the statement read.

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Our men's, women's and youth teams continue to welcome talented footballers from every part of Nigeria and beyond, reflecting the club's belief that football should unite rather than divide.'

Rangers closed their statement with a firm restatement of the club's values and its self-image as a unifying force in Nigerian football.

Congratulations to our Technical Adviser, ilechukwu.fidelis9, and our stars, Nwobodo Chidiebere Johnson, Godwin Obaje, and Chidozie Iwundu, on receiving the League Bloggers Legacy Award.



A well-deserved recognition for your outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment pic.twitter.com/Ln7eMLtORQ — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) July 10, 2026

'Rangers remains committed to providing equal opportunities to every talented player regardless of ethnic background, religion or geographical origin,' the statement added.

The values that define this great club are excellence, integrity, discipline, hard work and unity. As one of Nigeria's most historic football institutions, Rangers will continue to serve as a symbol of national integration, where talent speaks louder than tribe and performance remains the ultimate criterion for opportunity.'

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