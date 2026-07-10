World Cup
‘Ronaldo will never be a problem’ - Portugal's new boss Jorge Jesus backs CR7
The 71-year-old coach was recently appointed as the new head coach of the Portuguese national team following the departure of Roberto Martinez.
He is expected to lead Portugal until June 2030, having left his post at Al Nassr for the arrival of Ange Postecoglou.
He has a strong existing relationship with Ronaldo, having guided him to a Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr last season.
Jesus on Ronaldo
The appointment comes after Portugal's disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.
Ronaldo scored three goals in what is widely expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.
Despite speculation about his international future, there has been no indication that Ronaldo plans to retire from the national team.
Jesus's supportive comments suggest the veteran forward remains a key part of his plans for the foreseeable future.
🚨🇵🇹 Portugal manager Jorge Jesus: "Cristiano Ronaldo will NEVER be a problem for the National Team or for me... he is a symbol of Portuguese football, the National Team, Portugal, and this will forever go down in history. I had a great pleasure working with him in the last year.… pic.twitter.com/pRswTzPkRB— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 10, 2026
Speaking after his appointment, he said, “Cristiano Ronaldo will NEVER be a problem for the national team or for me... he is a symbol of Portuguese football, the national team, and Portugal, and this will forever go down in history.
“I had a great pleasure working with him in the last year. It's very easy to work with him, as long as you realise where we can both go."
"From there, things will be easy, but that will depend on what I want to do. I know he wants to continue at Al Nassr.
“He already told me that he wants to end his career there. But, as long as I have conditions to be selected, I will do what I think is best for the national team."