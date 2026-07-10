‘Ronaldo will never be a problem’ - Portugal's new boss Jorge Jesus backs CR7

Newly appointed Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has given his full backing to Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that the superstar forward "will never be a problem" for the national team.

The 71-year-old coach was recently appointed as the new head coach of the Portuguese national team following the departure of Roberto Martinez.

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He is expected to lead Portugal until June 2030, having left his post at Al Nassr for the arrival of Ange Postecoglou.

He has a strong existing relationship with Ronaldo, having guided him to a Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr last season.

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Jesus on Ronaldo

The appointment comes after Portugal's disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

Ronaldo scored three goals in what is widely expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.

Jorge Jesus (Credit: Imago)

Despite speculation about his international future, there has been no indication that Ronaldo plans to retire from the national team.

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Jesus's supportive comments suggest the veteran forward remains a key part of his plans for the foreseeable future.

🚨🇵🇹 Portugal manager Jorge Jesus: "Cristiano Ronaldo will NEVER be a problem for the National Team or for me... he is a symbol of Portuguese football, the National Team, Portugal, and this will forever go down in history. I had a great pleasure working with him in the last year.… pic.twitter.com/pRswTzPkRB — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 10, 2026

Speaking after his appointment, he said, “Cristiano Ronaldo will NEVER be a problem for the national team or for me... he is a symbol of Portuguese football, the national team, and Portugal, and this will forever go down in history.

“I had a great pleasure working with him in the last year. It's very easy to work with him, as long as you realise where we can both go."

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo || imago

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"From there, things will be easy, but that will depend on what I want to do. I know he wants to continue at Al Nassr.