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‘Ronaldo will never be a problem’ - Portugal's new boss Jorge Jesus backs CR7

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:01 - 10 July 2026
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Portugal's new boss Jorge Jesus backs CR7
Newly appointed Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has given his full backing to Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that the superstar forward "will never be a problem" for the national team.
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The 71-year-old coach was recently appointed as the new head coach of the Portuguese national team following the departure of Roberto Martinez.

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He is expected to lead Portugal until June 2030, having left his post at Al Nassr for the arrival of Ange Postecoglou.

He has a strong existing relationship with Ronaldo, having guided him to a Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr last season. 

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Jesus on Ronaldo

The appointment comes after Portugal's disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16. 

Ronaldo scored three goals in what is widely expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.

Jorge Jesus (Credit: Imago)
Jorge Jesus (Credit: Imago)

Despite speculation about his international future, there has been no indication that Ronaldo plans to retire from the national team. 

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Jesus's supportive comments suggest the veteran forward remains a key part of his plans for the foreseeable future.

Speaking after his appointment, he said, “Cristiano Ronaldo will NEVER be a problem for the national team or for me... he is a symbol of Portuguese football, the national team, and Portugal, and this will forever go down in history. 

“I had a great pleasure working with him in the last year. It's very easy to work with him, as long as you realise where we can both go." 

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo || imago
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo || imago
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"From there, things will be easy, but that will depend on what I want to do. I know he wants to continue at Al Nassr. 

“He already told me that he wants to end his career there. But, as long as I have conditions to be selected, I will do what I think is best for the national team."

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