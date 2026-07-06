2026 FIFA World Cup: Bellingham makes history as England end Mexico's unbeaten run at Estadio Azteca

England ended Mexico's unbeaten run at the Estadio Azteca, securing a hard-fought victory to qualify for the 2026 World Cup quarter-final.

England found themselves in the round of 16 after a second-half performance saw them come back against DR Congo.

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With Mexico awaiting them in the round of 16, they needed a top performance against a team that has not lost at the iconic Estadio Azteca in 13 years.

England went on to end Mexico's 13-year unbeaten run at the stadium, handing them a 3-2 defeat to seal a quarter-final spot.

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As it happened

Thomas Tuchel made three changes to the England XI from the 2-1 win over DR Congo for the game against Mexico.

Mexico, on the other hand, were unchanged from their 2-0 last-32 win over Ecuador, with Javier Aguirre sticking with his XI.

Mexico started the game going at the England defence and almost got the first goal, with Jordan Pickford making a brilliant save from Raul Jiménez's header.

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Bellingham scored a brace to give England the lead || imago

Despite heavy pressure from the Mexican players, who pinned England deep in their half, a single swift transition put England in front.

Jordan Pickford passed to Declan Rice, who released Bukayo Saka down the left before finding Bellingham with a cross to score.

Julian Quinones scores for Mexico || Imago

Immediately following Mexico's restart, the Three Lions reclaimed possession as Bellingham threaded a pass to Harry Kane, who then squared the ball back to Bellingham for his second goal of the match.

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Following Bellingham's brace, he became the first player to score two goals at the Estadio Azteca in a FIFA World Cup game since Diego Maradona in 1986 against Belgium in the semi-final, according to OptaJoe.

Kane scores for England || Imago

Mexico responded immediately from a set piece, which was flicked on somewhere in a packed penalty box, then fell kindly for Julian Quinones, who lashed into the roof of the net.

The co-host created several chances to draw level, but Pickford stood his ground to deny Mexico, with England taking the lead into the half-time break.

Quansah's dangerous tackle got his sent off || imago

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In the second half, England upped their tempo and almost got back their two-goal lead, but Nico O'Reilly's strike hit the post.

With England taking control of the game, one lack of concentration from Jarrel Quansah turned the game on its head after being sent off for a dangerous tackle from the full back.

Raul Jiménez scored for Mexico || imago

England did not relent and went for the third goal, with Anthony Gordon being brought down in the box by the Mexican goalkeeper. Kane stepped up and converted coolly from the spot.

England gave Mexico another lifeline in the game after Kane fouled Brian Gutierrez in the box, leading to a penalty. Jimenez stepped up and scored to reduce the deficit to just one goal.

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