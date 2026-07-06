2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti announces decision on Brazil future after Norway defeat

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti discussed his future following the World Cup exit to Norway.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he intends to continue in his role despite the nation's early elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bucking a growing trend of managerial casualties at the tournament.

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The South American side were knocked out in the round of 16 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway at the Los Angeles Stadium.

The beginning of a new cycle

Following the final whistle, the 67-year-old manager addressed his immediate future, insisting his project with the national team is far from over.

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"We must continue to work and improve and find new ideas," Ancelotti told reporters. "I believe that this loss is not the end, but the beginning of a new cycle."

🚨🇧🇷 Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will NOT leave Brazil job: “We must continue to work and improve, and find new ideas. I believe that 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝, but the beginning of a new cycle”. pic.twitter.com/6mXLG4LMYd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

The defeat against Norway was defined by missed opportunities for Brazil. Midfielder Bruno Guimarães failed to convert a first-half penalty before Erling Haaland scored a second-half brace. Neymar eventually scored from the spot in the 100th minute, but it served only as a late consolation.

Contract extension and 2028 Copa America target

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Ancelotti's decision to stay aligns with the long-term contract extension he signed with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in May 2026, which tied him to the national team until the 2030 World Cup.

His immediate focus will now shift to the upcoming 2028 Copa America, where he will be tasked with restoring Brazil's status as champions.

They last won the tournament in 2019 under former manager Tite, defeating Peru 3-1 in the final. Since then, Brazil have watched rivals Argentina claim back-to-back continental titles by winning both the 2021 and 2024 editions.

Bucking the managerial exodus trend

By confirming his continuation, Ancelotti avoids the wave of resignations and dismissals that has swept through the 2026 tournament in North America.

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At least six managers have already left their posts following their respective nations' eliminations.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman and Ecuador head coach Sebastián Beccacece both stepped down following round-of-32 exits against Morocco and Mexico, respectively.

They joined a list that includes Scotland's Steve Clarke, South Korea's Hong Myung-bo, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, Ghana’s Carlos Quieroz, and Uruguay's Marcelo Bielsa, who all resigned after failing to advance past the group stage. Furthermore, Tunisia sacked Sabri Lamouchi during the opening round following a 5-1 defeat to Sweden.