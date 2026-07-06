Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti announces decision on Brazil future after Norway defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 02:51 - 06 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti discussed his future following the World Cup exit to Norway.
Advertisement

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he intends to continue in his role despite the nation's early elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bucking a growing trend of managerial casualties at the tournament.

Advertisement

The South American side were knocked out in the round of 16 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway at the Los Angeles Stadium.

The beginning of a new cycle

Following the final whistle, the 67-year-old manager addressed his immediate future, insisting his project with the national team is far from over.

Advertisement

"We must continue to work and improve and find new ideas," Ancelotti told reporters. "I believe that this loss is not the end, but the beginning of a new cycle."

The defeat against Norway was defined by missed opportunities for Brazil. Midfielder Bruno Guimarães failed to convert a first-half penalty before Erling Haaland scored a second-half brace. Neymar eventually scored from the spot in the 100th minute, but it served only as a late consolation.

Contract extension and 2028 Copa America target

Advertisement

Ancelotti's decision to stay aligns with the long-term contract extension he signed with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in May 2026, which tied him to the national team until the 2030 World Cup.

His immediate focus will now shift to the upcoming 2028 Copa America, where he will be tasked with restoring Brazil's status as champions.

They last won the tournament in 2019 under former manager Tite, defeating Peru 3-1 in the final. Since then, Brazil have watched rivals Argentina claim back-to-back continental titles by winning both the 2021 and 2024 editions.

Bucking the managerial exodus trend

By confirming his continuation, Ancelotti avoids the wave of resignations and dismissals that has swept through the 2026 tournament in North America.

Advertisement

At least six managers have already left their posts following their respective nations' eliminations.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman and Ecuador head coach Sebastián Beccacece both stepped down following round-of-32 exits against Morocco and Mexico, respectively.

They joined a list that includes Scotland's Steve Clarke, South Korea's Hong Myung-bo, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, Ghana’s Carlos Quieroz, and Uruguay's Marcelo Bielsa, who all resigned after failing to advance past the group stage. Furthermore, Tunisia sacked Sabri Lamouchi during the opening round following a 5-1 defeat to Sweden.

Ancelotti's squad will now return to South America to begin preparations for their upcoming qualification campaigns.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Haaland goes 1st as Bellingham crashes top 5 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Haaland goes 1st as Bellingham crashes top 5 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Bellingham makes history at Estadio Azteca
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Bellingham makes history as England end Mexico's unbeaten run at Estadio Azteca
USA vs Belgium 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Co-hosts to keep the American dream alive
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
USA vs Belgium 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Co-hosts to keep the American dream alive
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti announces decision on Brazil future after Norway defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti announces decision on Brazil future after Norway defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti explains why Bruno Guimaraes played consequential penalty ahead of Vinicius
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti explains why Bruno Guimaraes played consequential penalty ahead of Vinicius
Portugal vs Spain 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Iberian derby to go down to the wire
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
Portugal vs Spain 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Iberian derby to go down to the wire