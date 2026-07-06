USA vs Belgium 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Co-hosts to keep the American dream alive

USA will be looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2002 as they clash with Belgium in Seattle.

The co-hosts topped Group D and beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2–0 last time out to reach the last 16 once again, while Belgium did it the hard way against Senegal, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

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The winner’s reward is a last-eight tie against Portugal or Spain, with the Iberian giants set to lock horns on Monday night.

USA vs Belgium match preview

Co-hosts USA will look to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 as they welcome Belgium to Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Reaching the Round of 16 at a World Cup for the seventh time (W1, L5) after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, USA could make history by matching their deepest traversal into the tournament this century.

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Victory was only tainted by a controversial red card for star striker Folarin Balogun, who became the fourth player to score and be sent off in the same World Cup knockout match, following in some very famous footsteps: Zinedine Zidane (2006 final), Ronaldinho (2002 quarter-final) and Garrincha (1962 semi-final).

However, the Americans were handed a boost when FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee suspended Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, making him available for the Americans’ next World Cup fixture and triggering widespread criticism.

Helped by Balogun’s goals, USA are now the only non-UEFA or CONMEBOL nation to score at least twice in four straight games at the finals, with those eight goals coming from six different players, emphasising the co-hosts’ strength in depth.

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USA's best-ever showing at a World Cup came back in 1930, when they finished third, but the national team have not managed to make it past the quarter-finals since.

Belgium, meanwhile, finished third in the 2018 World Cup but were actually eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Qatar, which was a major disappointment.

However, they have made their name by overcoming adversity at this tournament, ultimately winning their group on the final matchday courtesy of a big win against New Zealand after drawing their first two games.

Rudi Garcia's side trailed Senegal 2-0 heading into the final five minutes of the last-32 clash, with Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans then scoring in quick succession to make it 2-2, before the latter scored a 120th-minute penalty to make it 3-2.

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This makes them the first side to progress from a knockout round from a two-goal deficit since 2018.

Belgium have also managed a mere 2.6% shot conversion rate before half-time at the tournament so far (1/39), but that number jumps by a much healthier 14% after the interval (7/50).

USA vs Belgium head-to-head

Belgium have won six of their previous seven meetings between these two teams, with USA's only win coming at the 1930 World Cup.

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The red Devils will fancy their chances of triumphing in this match given their impressive record against USA, but the Stars and Stripes will, of course, have home advantage.

The two teams last met in March 2026, with Belgium winning 5-2, making it six straight wins against the Stars and Stripes.

USA vs Belgium bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Match to end in a draw 3.57 Medium BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.61 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.69 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Match to end in a draw

The odds reflect the fact that this is one of the most evenly matched ties of the round of 16, eagerly anticipated by an increasingly excited USA fanbase.

Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to win their first World Cup knockout match since 2002, which is when they last made the quarter-finals.

They’ll also be boosted by the successful appeal of Balogun’s red card, as the Monaco man has been the focal point of their attack, scoring three of their eight tournament goals.

Belgium, meanwhile, were all but out of the World Cup trailing 2-0 to Senegal with five minutes left of their last 32 clash, before a miraculous comeback took the game to extra-time, which they eventually won.

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They will have to raise their level against an impressive USA side who will be backed by a fervent atmosphere in Seattle.

These two met at the same stage in the 2014 World Cup and it was a thriller, with USA goalkeeper Tim Howard putting in an incredible performance, but Belgium ultimately prevailed 2-1 after extra-time.

We think there's also a good chance that the match goes beyond 90 minutes this time around, particularly after Belgium needed extra time to beat Senegal.

Both teams to score – Yes

Both teams haven’t struggled to score in recent matches.

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The USA scored exactly twice in each of their last three matches. Their total across their five recent outings is 11 goals, giving them an impressive average of 2.2 goals per game.

With all of Belgium’s attacking talents, fans would have expected them to be more prolific at the World Cup. However, they only shifted into gear against New Zealand.

The Red Devils scored 14 goals in their last five internationals and have recorded an average of 2.8 goals per game and conceded four goals in that run.

Pochettino’s defence hasn’t been completely sturdy as well, as they’ve conceded six goals in their previous five matches. As a result, seeing both teams score isn’t a far-fetched prediction.

Over 2.5 goals

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Secondly, we're picking over 2.5 goals as part of our Belgium vs USA bet builder.

Belgium's weakness is in defence, but the depth of their attacking talent means it's likely that they find the back of the net. T

here have been 11 goals in Belgium's last two games, while eight of the USA's last eleven games have had over 2.5 goals, with an average of 3.9 per game.

USA vs Belgium team news

USA have been boosted by the return of Folarin Balogun, with FIFA’s disciplinary committee lifting his one-match ban after the striker was sent off in his team's 2-0 success over Bosnia-Herzegovina last time out.

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Balogun has scored three times at the 2026 World Cup and is the focal point of the USA attack, and he will see this pardon as a sign to add to his tally.

Mark McKenzie (foot) and Cristian Roldan (muscle) need to be assessed ahead of the match, but there will be starts for the likes of Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.

As for Belgium, Zeno Debast (leg) remains a doubt, with the 22-year-old looking to recover from the issue which has sidelined him during the entire tournament to date.

Lukaku has scored twice in four appearances at this World Cup, but the 33-year-old is expected to again feature on the bench for the first whistle, before an almost certain appearance in the second half of the contest.

Leandro Trossard is fit despite concerns over an injury issue, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will also be notable starters for the Red Devils in this contest.

USA vs Belgium predicted lineups

USA predicted XI (4-3-3)

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Balogun, Pulisic

Belgium predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

USA vs Belgium prediction

Belgium are expected to dominate possession and will try to exploit spaces behind the American defensive line using De Bruyne’s creativity and Doku’s pace.

The USA will likely continue to rely on a compact defensive shape that has worked well for them, while using quick transitions through the likes of Christian Pulisic to trouble the Belgians, who have not been without weaknesses at the back.

Balogun’s absence would have been a big loss in attack for the US had his one-match ban not been suspended, but he’s available to spearhead their attack.

This match will be tight and may go to extra time, but we are backing USA to secure the win and advance to the final eight.