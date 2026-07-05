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‘Shameful’ — Angry Reactions as FIFA President Faces Corruption Claims Over American-born Nigerian World Cup star Folarin Balogun

David Ben
David Ben 20:36 - 05 July 2026
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‘Shameful’ — Angry Reactions as FIFA President Gianni Infantino Faces Corruption Claims Over American-born Nigerian World Cup star Folarin Balogun
The FIFA president has come under intense scrutiny after reports revealed the White House contacted football’s governing body over Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card before the striker’s suspension was lifted, with President Donald Trump later publicly praising the decision.
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Gianni Infantino has found himself at the centre of a fresh storm after FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s World Cup suspension sparked allegations of political interference and calls for greater transparency.

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The controversy erupted after reports claimed the White House contacted FIFA president Infantino following Balogun’s controversial red card during the United States’ defeat to Belgium.

USMNT destroyed Paraguay in their opening World Cup match | IMAGO
USMNT star Folarin Balogun | IMAGO

Days later, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee suspended Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, making him available for the Americans’ next World Cup fixture.

The decision reported by The Athletic immediately divided football fans.

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2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago

However, the backlash intensified even further after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly celebrated the outcome on Truth Social.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," the widely-shared post read.

Although FIFA insists the disciplinary process remained entirely independent, social media users argue the sequence of events has created an appearance problem that football’s governing body cannot simply ignore.

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White House contact raises eyebrows

FIFA president Infantino and U.S president Donald Trump | Getty

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the White House contacted FIFA requesting that Balogun’s dismissal be reviewed.

FIFA has not denied that contact took place. Instead, the organisation has maintained that disciplinary matters are handled exclusively by its independent disciplinary committee under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, insisting that neither Infantino nor political figures can influence the final outcome.

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Balogun’s suspension was subsequently lifted, allowing the striker to return for the United States.

If the White House report had already generated debate, Trump’s public reaction pushed the story into another dimension.

FIFA president Infantino and U.S president Donald Trump | Getty

Shortly after FIFA announced its decision, the U.S. President openly thanked football’s governing body.

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His Truth Social post quickly spread across social media, prompting many supporters to question the optics surrounding the case, even while acknowledging FIFA’s insistence that the disciplinary panel acted independently.

For critics, the issue was no longer simply Balogun’s availability. It had become a question of whether football’s biggest governing body could convincingly demonstrate its independence from political influence.

Outrage as football fans react to Folarin Balogun news

USMNT star Folarin Balogun | IMAGO
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Reaction across social media was swift. Many supporters accused FIFA of damaging the integrity of the World Cup, with Gianni Infantino becoming the main target of criticism.

One widely shared reaction simply read: “This should result in Infantino’s resignation. Any integrity he had is long gone, but this is shameful, even by his low standards.”

Others went much further. Several users accused the FIFA president of corruption, while others demanded his resignation over what they described as one of the tournament’s most controversial disciplinary decisions.

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Prior to his red card ban, Balogun has been the standout performer for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

USMNT World Cup star Folarin Balogun | IMAGO

The25-year-old forward born to Nigerian parents, has scored three goals so far at this summer's tournament and is now expected to lead the USMNT team into the knockout stages.

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FIFA maintains its position

Despite the growing backlash, FIFA has not altered its stance. The governing body continues to insist that Balogun’s suspension was lifted solely through the work of its independent disciplinary committee and that any communication from political figures had no bearing on the final decision.

Whether supporters accept that explanation, however, is another matter entirely.

With criticism continuing to mount online, the debate has shifted beyond one player’s suspension to a broader question of trust, transparency and the perceived independence of football’s most powerful institution.

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