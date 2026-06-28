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'A disaster World Cup': Iran captain blasts FIFA over unfair treatment and poor organisation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:21 - 28 June 2026
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Iran captain blasts FIFA over unfair treatment
Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has launched a scathing attack on FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, labelling the World Cup a "disaster" due to unresolved logistical and visa problems.
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The off-field turmoil has overshadowed Iran's campaign, with their hard-fought draw against Egypt doing little to quell the team's anger. 

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The squad has been hampered by significant visa issues, which have prevented 11 senior officials from joining the team in North America.

Furthermore, constant travel between their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, and match venues in the United States has created a logistical nightmare.

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Taremi hits out at Infantino

Speaking after the match, the captain did not hold back, questioning FIFA's management of the situation and highlighting the absence of crucial support staff.

Taremi revealed that despite personal assurances from Infantino after their opening game against New Zealand, FIFA has failed to address their concerns.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi | Imago
Iran's Mehdi Taremi | Imago

"It’s a disaster World Cup; a disaster,” Taremi stated, as quoted by The Athletic. "I mean, FIFA, they have to solve every problem here, but unfortunately, they could not solve it since the beginning. 

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Mr Infantino came to our changing room after the first game against New Zealand and said, ‘It’s just the beginning.'"

"We don’t have our logistics people here—they don’t have a visa," he continued. "How is it possible we always have to travel from Tijuana? We love the people in Tijuana. We love Mexico. 

2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago

“They are humble people, and we love them, but as professional players in a professional competition, it’s not right. It’s not fair."

Taremi added, "Who wants to help us? If they want us to be out, then OK, let’s get out. But that’s not fair. 

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“We don’t have recovery or logistics people to help us. We always complain about these things, but no one helps, no one."

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