Portugal coach explains why he refuses to compare Ronaldo and Messi

Portugal's coach has called the GOAT debate "childish" as both legends continue their World Cup 2026 campaigns.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has refused to be drawn into the long-standing debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is football's greatest player, insisting such comparisons serve no purpose.

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Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez | IMAGO

The discussion surrounding the two superstars has dominated world football for almost two decades, particularly during their fierce rivalry in Spain when Ronaldo starred for Real Madrid and Messi led Barcelona.

What Martinez said

However, Martinez believes the focus should remain on Portugal's performances rather than comparing players from different national teams.

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"We don't compare with other players of other teams. That would be childish," Martinez said after Portugal's goalless draw with Colombia.

Instead of discussing individual rivalries, the Portugal manager praised Ronaldo's intelligence and professionalism, highlighting the qualities that continue to make him effective despite his age.

"Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and opening space in our attacking patterns," Martinez explained.

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Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has reached another historic milestone in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with both players becoming the first footballers to feature in six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Both captains have successfully guided their nations into the Round of 32, keeping alive the possibility of one final meeting on football's biggest stage.

Ronaldo shut out by Colombia || Imago

Messi currently holds eight Ballon d'Or titles, while Ronaldo has won the prestigious award five times.

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With Portugal and Argentina placed on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, the two football icons can only face each other if both nations reach the World Cup final.

Portugal will next take on Croatia in the Round of 32, while defending champions Argentina are set to face surprise package Cape Verde for a place in the last 16.