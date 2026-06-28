2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo escapes Messi as Colombia's relentless onslaught forces Portugal into second

Portugal failed to secure the top spot in Group K as they settled for a goalless draw against Colombia in their third group game.

The Seleção returned to winning ways following a heavy thrashing of Uzbekistan to get their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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With just four points in their first two games, they needed to defeat Colombia in their final group game to top the table.

Portugal, however, encountered a highly organised and offensive opponent that matched their intensity, ultimately resulting in a 0-0 draw.

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As it happened

For the Portuguese side, Roberto Martinez made a single change to the starting lineup that secured a 5-0 win against Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining the focal point of the attack.

Meanwhile, Colombia's head coach, Nestor Lorenzo, opted for three changes to the team that faced DR Congo in their last outing.

The first half saw both teams create end-to-end moments and several chances, but they were unable to score first.

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Ronaldo shut out by Colombia || Imago

The second half also had much intensity, like the first half, with both teams having a go at each other.

Despite numerous opportunities created, it appeared that Colombia was the side more likely to find the opening goal of the match.

Los Cafeteros eventually scored in injury time to shock the Portuguese team, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

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Both teams had to share the spoils, but it was Colombia that benefited the most from the draw, securing top spot in Group K.