Ex-England star explains Ronaldo's role at 2030 World Cup

Former England international believes Ronaldo will still be leading Portugal on the pitch at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Former England defender Danny Mills believes Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary football career is entering its final phase, warning that a single serious injury could bring an end to the Portugal captain's playing days.

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Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

The former Leeds United and Manchester City full-back questioned whether Ronaldo, who continues to rewrite football history, would still be capable of representing Portugal as a player at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Mills questions Ronaldo's 2030 World Cup chances

Speaking during an interview with betTOM, Mills suggested that while Ronaldo's influence on Portuguese football will remain significant, his future involvement could be from the sidelines rather than on the pitch.

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"I can't see Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the next World Cup unless he is the player-manager," Mills said.

The former England international acknowledged Ronaldo's incredible dedication to fitness and professionalism but noted that recovery becomes increasingly difficult as athletes enter their 40s.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| Imago

"I don't think you can justify starting Ronaldo for Portugal four years from now. At that age, one major injury can change everything because the body no longer heals and recovers like it used to," he explained.

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According to Mills, Ronaldo could still be part of Portugal's setup by mentoring younger players or taking on a coaching role, but remaining in the starting lineup at another World Cup would be an enormous challenge.

Despite his reservations, Mills was full of admiration for the Portuguese superstar's achievements throughout his career.

"His record speaks for itself. He's one of the greatest footballers the game has ever produced, and his statistics are simply phenomenal," he said.

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However, Mills also questioned whether Portugal's current generation of players would continue building the team around Ronaldo in the same way Argentina has consistently done for Lionel Messi.

"There are a lot of talented personalities in the Portugal squad, and I don't think every player will naturally accept playing entirely for Ronaldo. Argentina have built their team around Messi, but Portugal's situation feels different," he added.

Ronaldo in action against DR Congo || imago