‘It naturally captivates me’ - Klopp shocked by Messi and Ronaldo's dominance

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, enjoying the 2026 World Cup as an enthusiastic spectator, has voiced his admiration for the continued dominance of veteran superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the global stage.

Klopp was particularly impressed by Ronaldo's response to early criticism in the tournament.

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After a quiet opening match, the 41-year-old Portuguese icon roared back with a brace in a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, a performance that made him his nation's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

Messi also has had a spectacular start to the competition, scoring five goals in two games and breaking the all-time top scorer record.

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Klopp on Messi and Ronaldo

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp expressed his fascination with how the two footballing legends continue to define the tournament despite being in the twilight of their careers.

"As a mere spectator, it naturally captivates me... they are the best players of the last ten, fifteen years," Klopp explained.

Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago

"But what was great to see was this: after the first game, in which Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticised... to then strike back like that, and at 41 years old with an extremely lively, intense performance, I was very pleased.

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“The fact that he's still so bothered at his age when something doesn't work out is extraordinary, and his reaction is all the more impressive."

The German coach also had high praise for Lionel Messi, who dazzled in Argentina's 2-0 win against Austria. Klopp analysed the 39-year-old's highly efficient, almost minimalist, approach to the game.

Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago

"I saw Lionel Messi live, and when you watch the game and see that he covers eight kilometers, you think: We've found the optimal distance," Klopp remarked.

"That's eight kilometers because then he's really there in the decisive moment. But of course, that's not possible for everyone."

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Klopp argued that what might look like "walking" to a casual observer is actually a masterclass in tactical intelligence and spatial awareness.

Ronaldo scores record-breaking World Cup brace || imago

"It's extraordinary to watch him, it's really crazy," he continued. "People would say he's walking. I say: He's scanning the pitch. I looked at him so often...