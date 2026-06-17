GOAT! Messi becomes all-time World Cup highest goalscorer with Algeria hat-trick

Lionel Messi has lived up to the hype, becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with a hat-trick against Algeria

Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career on Tuesday night as he inspired Argentina to victory over Algeria at the FIFA World Cup.

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The Argentine captain marked his historic sixth World Cup appearance with a sensational hat-trick that saw him become the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer.

Messi celebrates historic milestone in style

The 38-year-old Inter Miami star became the first male footballer to feature in six different World Cup tournaments when he stepped onto the pitch in Kansas City.

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The appearance also marked his 200th international match for Argentina, further underlining his extraordinary longevity at the highest level.

16 - Lionel Messi logra su hat-trick ante Argelia e iguala a Miroslav Klose como el jugador con más goles en Copas del Mundo.



Inigualable. pic.twitter.com/bJ9PhDwlsG — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 17, 2026

Messi ensured the occasion would be remembered for much more than just another appearance. The Argentine icon opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a stunning long-range effort that left the Algerian goalkeeper helpless.

He continued to torment the North African side throughout the contest, adding a second goal shortly after the hour mark before completing his hat-trick in the 76th minute. The three goals took his international tally to 120 goals for Argentina and cemented his place among football's greatest-ever players.

World Cup scoring crown now belongs to Messi

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The hat-trick also elevated Messi to 16 World Cup goals, making him the highest goalscorer in the history of the competition and drawing level with German legend Miroslav Klose's long-standing record.

The achievement comes 20 years after Messi first announced himself on the World Cup stage as an 18-year-old during the 2006 tournament in Germany, where he scored and assisted in a 6-0 victory over Serbia and Montenegro.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his own sixth World Cup appearance for Portugal, the Portuguese superstar remains some distance behind Messi's scoring tally with eight World Cup goals.