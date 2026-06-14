Argentina forward Lionel Messi battled France star and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe for the World Cup trophy in a heated final

Argentina forward Lionel Messi battled France star and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe for the World Cup trophy in a heated final

World Cup legend eager for Messi, not Mbappe to break his all-time record

The World Cup winner hopes Argentine legend Lionel Messi is the one to break his all-time competition record

Germany's iconic goal-scoring machine Miroslav Klose has openly conceded that his legendary tournament goal-scoring record is heavily expected to fall during the ongoing expanded tournament in North America.

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The former striker stated that the newly introduced structural shifts within the global competition make the historic milestone highly vulnerable.

Expanded Tournament Guarantees Goalscoring Milestone

The current Nürnberg manager believes the transition to an expanded tournament format provides modern forwards with an unprecedented number of competitive fixtures to completely eclipse his long-standing tally.

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Speaking to German outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung, Miroslav Klose explained that the inevitable passing of the torch is bound to happen over the coming weeks, stating: “I expect my record to be broken at this World Cup.

Miroslav Klose

“This is an expanded edition, there are more matches and therefore more opportunities to score. Both Messi and Mbappe will go far, and that is absolutely fine; the record was always going to be broken eventually.”

The lethal target man famously claimed the historical honour back during the 2014 finals in Brazil by surpassing Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário.

A Personal Connection Motivates Klose's Preference

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When pushed on which specific modern superstar he would prefer to inherit his prestigious international mantle, the clinical German forward didn't hesitate to choose Argentina's captain over France's talisman.

Klose revealed his deep footballing affection for the South American playmaker alongside a personal bond with current Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni, telling reporters: “If it happens, I would be pleased if it were Messi. I have always been a huge fan of his, he is a genius.

“I also have great respect for the coach of Argentina. Back in our Lazio days I showed him around the city, took him to see everything. We are good friends.”