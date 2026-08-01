‘It's a weakness of mine’ - Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny not ready to stop smoking habit

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has made a frank admission about his long-standing smoking habit.

Szczesny, who is under contract with Barcelona until June 2027, faces a significant challenge for his place in the team.

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In the 2025-26 season, he made eight La Liga appearances, conceding 15 goals and failing to keep a clean sheet.

As the new season approaches, the veteran goalkeeper is preparing for stiff competition from first-choice keeper Joan Garcia for the starting spot.

Szczesny on his smoking habit

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The Polish shot-stopper stated he has no intention of quitting, despite acknowledging the habit may be seen as unprofessional.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the 36-year-old goalkeeper spoke candidly about his addiction, a vice he has been unable to overcome.

Szczesny has chosen to be transparent about his off-field lifestyle, even if it challenges the typical image of a professional athlete.

Wojciech Szczesny in action | Imago

"It might not seem the most professional thing in the world, but I am who I am," the former Juventus keeper explained. "People know that I have one addiction that I cannot get rid of."

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This openness has resonated with Barcelona supporters, who have even created a chant about his smoking.

"I’ve never had my own chant before, so that’s already a surprising thing," he said. "I enjoyed it. I try to be as authentic as I can, and people seem to appreciate it."

Szczesny believes his honesty is why fans have connected with him, suggesting that many athletes may have similar struggles but keep them private.

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"I would imagine that a lot of players have certain addictions, whether it’s nicotine or alcohol or gambling, I don’t know.

“But there’s one player who is quite open about it, and that’s me. And it’s an addiction that I’m not even willing to fight. I embrace it, and maybe it just feels authentic to people."

He clarified that his admission is not an endorsement. "I don’t even think about recommending people to take up smoking.